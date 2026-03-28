Tinubu condoles with El-Rufai over mother’s death

President Bola Tinubu has condoled with former Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, over the death of his mother, Hajiya Umma.

Hajiya Umma died on Friday in Cairo, Egypt, after a brief illness, according to a statement by presidential spokesperson, Mr Bayo Onanuga.

Tinubu described the matriarch as a remarkable woman who raised children and grandchildren contributing meaningfully to national development.

“Nasir, please accept my heartfelt condolences on the passing of your beloved mother, Hajiya Umma.

“As someone who has also lost a mother, I share your grief and understand the depth of your loss,” the President said.

Tinubu said losing a mother is deeply painful and expressed hope that cherished memories would comfort the bereaved family.

“I know no words can fully ease your sorrow, but I pray memories of her love, wisdom, and guidance bring comfort,” he said.

The President urged the family to take solace in the values she instilled and the enduring legacy she left behind.

He said believers find comfort in the conviction she had fulfilled her purpose and returned to her Creator.

“As firm believers in Allah, we are convinced she has played her part and returned to her Maker,” he said.

Tinubu prayed for the repose of her soul and strength for the family during the mourning period.

“I join family, friends, and well-wishers in mourning with you. May Allah grant your dear mother Aljannah Firdaus,” he said.

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