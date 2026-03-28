Pastor arrested in Anambra for raping, impregnating 16-yr-old girl at alleged special deliverance

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

The General Overseer of Jesus Is Ontop Ministry Amichi, in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State, Evangelist Dozie Favour Ezani has been arrested by the state owned security outfit, Special Anti-Touting Squad, (SASA) for allegedly raping and impregnating a 16-year-old girl, Miss Precious Okafor in his residence.

Disclosing this in Awka while presenting the victim before journalists at SASA headquarters in Awka on Friday, the spokesperson of the agency, Karen James said that a security personnel from Igboukwu, a neighbouring community where the incident occurred brought in the report saying that the victim was handed over to the Evangelist by her aunty for special deliverance before she was sexually assaulted.

According to her, she discovered that the victim was pregnant and when she was interrogated, she mentioned the name of the Evangelist who is currently in Police custody.

She said that it all started in November 2025 when the suspect started having sexual intercourse with her, immediately she arrived in his house for the special deliverance as demanded by her aunty and got her pregnant quickly.

While he waa sleeping with her, he threatened to kill her if she revealed the ungodly act.

Narrating her ordeal, the victim said, “Daddy Ezani started having forceful sex with me few days after I arrived in his house for the special deliverance.

I was handed over to him by my aunty to deliver me from stubbornness without the consent of my mother who resides in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

“It was my aunty who consulted Daddy Ezani about my behaviours after I relocated back to the village from Lagos and in response, Daddy Ezani told them that I came from seven seas of the World, hence, I need urgent and special deliverance from God to be free.

“He has slept with me uncountable times inside his church, farm and residence before the rescue came. I don’t know my father.

My mother is living at Port HarCourt, River State. I am an indigene of Amichi, Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

I urgently need help.

“As I speak to you now, blood is coming out from my private part as a result of the mixed concoctions Daddy Ezani gave me to drink to abort the pregnancy.

I have no money to go to the hospital for proper treatment.

“I am appealing to the state government, NGOs and well-to-do individuals to come to my aid, so that I can properly treat myself.”

She however thanked the SASA operatives for rescuing her.

The suspect, Evangelist Ezani who admitted to the crime via a viral video, begged the security operatives to temper justice with mercy, accusing the devil of being behind the act.

He confessed of mixing bitter leaf with other herbs for the girl to get rid of the pregnancy to avoid public shame.

He also promised to take care of the victim’s medical bills if he is allowed to go free.

SASA was established by Governor Chukwuma Soludo alongside other local security outfit like Agunechemba and Udo-Ga-Achi to help combat the menace of touting, extortion, criminality and other illegal activities in the state.

For a better society

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