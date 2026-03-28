NIGCOMSAT to host Nigerian Satellite Week March 30, 31

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

The Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT) is set to host the second edition of the Nigerian Satellite Week (NSATWK 2026) on 30 and 31 March 2026 in Abuja, the event that marks 20 years of Nigeria’s space economy doubled revenue

Now in its second year, NSATWK has established itself as Nigeria’s premier convening for the satellite and digital infrastructure sectors, a high-level platform where policy is shaped, commercial partnerships are forged, and the next generation of space-technology entrepreneurs is brought before the investors and institutions that can accelerate their growth.

The statement signed by Stephen Kwande, Head of Corporate Communications, NIGCOMSAT, said the 2026 edition is expected to draw the largest and most senior gathering the event has seen, bringing together cabinet ministers, defence leadership, development finance institutions, satellite operators, and deep-technology startups from across Africa under one roof.

Noting that the timing of NSATWK 2026 is not incidental, the statement said the global satellite industry is in its most consequential decade yet, and sovereign space capability is now inseparable from national economic competitiveness.

Incorporated in 2006, NIGCOMSAT has grown from a single-satellite operator into a multi-service provider delivering connectivity, broadcasting, and broadband services across Nigeria and the wider continent, and the organization’s trajectory over the past two years reflects that ambition in action.

Revenue has doubled, a landmark Low Earth Orbit (LEO) connectivity partnership has been secured with Eutelsat, a strategic cooperation initiated with the Kenya Space Agency, and Managing Director Jane Egerton-Idehen now serves as Vice Chair of the Global Satellite Operators Association (GSOA), placing Nigeria at the table where international satellite policy and spectrum governance are actively shaped.

“Twenty years ago, Nigeria made a sovereign decision to own its place in space. What we are marking this week is not simply longevity; it is the compounding return on that decision.

This is where we bring that work into full view and define what the next twenty years will demand of us,” Jane Egerton-Idehen, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, NIGCOMSAT

According to the statement, NSATWK 2026 has been designed to reflect the full breadth of Nigeria’s satellite ecosystem. The Startup Demo Day places selected African deep-technology ventures, working across satellite applications, agriculture, logistics, health, and connectivity, before industry leaders, development finance institutions, and strategic investors.

It stated that the Stakeholders Forum convenes senior government and industry representatives for substantive dialogue on the regulatory, infrastructure, and investment conditions required to unlock Nigeria’s satellite economy at scale.

The event, the statement said, concludes with a Gala Night recognizing the institutions, policymakers, and individuals who have brought Nigeria to this point.

Central to the 2026 edition is the launch of Accelerator Cohort 3.0, NIGCOMSAT’s most direct investment in the long-term competitiveness of Nigeria’s space-technology ecosystem.

Across two cohorts, the programme has supported early-stage ventures in satellite applications, last-mile connectivity, precision agriculture, and digital logistics, building the human and institutional capital that will determine Nigeria’s position in the next decade of the global space economy.

With Cohort 3.0, NIGCOMSAT is signaling that the Accelerator is not a pilot; it is a permanent feature of how Nigeria builds its next generation of space-economy companies.

According to the statement, confirmed attendees reflect the degree to which satellite infrastructure has moved to the centre of Nigeria’s national development agenda.

“The Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy will underscore the Federal Government’s commitment to leveraging space-based technology as a driver of economic transformation.

The Chief of Defence Staff’s scheduled keynote address signals the national security dimensions of sovereign satellite capability, a consideration that has grown in strategic weight as the continent’s geopolitical environment continues to evolve.

The Director-General of NITDA and the Managing Director of SMEDAN bring the perspectives of digital policy and enterprise development, respectively, underscoring the cross-sectoral reach of NIGCOMSAT’s mandate and the breadth of the constituency that a thriving satellite economy stands to serve.

“NSATWK 2026 is where two decades of sovereign intent, commercial momentum, and institutional ambition converge.

Nigeria’s space economy is not a future aspiration. It is being built now, and this week, the work is on full display”.

Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT) is Nigeria’s national satellite operator, incorporated in 2006 and wholly owned by the Federal Government of Nigeria. The company delivers satellite-based telecommunications, broadcasting, broadband, and navigational services to government, enterprise, and telecoms clients across Nigeria, Africa, and beyond.

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