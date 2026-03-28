Military crushes terrorists’ logistics network, rescues victims

The Defence Headquarters says troops have intensified nationwide operations, recording significant successes in dismantling terrorist logistics networks.

It also said it rescued kidnapped victims, recovering arms and illicit materials across multiple theatres.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Michael Onoja disclosed this on Friday in Abuja, while giving update on operational activities conducted between March 20 and 26.

Onoja said that troops under the leadership of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, had sustained coordinated offensives against terrorists, insurgents, and other criminal elements through intelligence-driven missions and joint operations.

He said that in the North-East, troops of Operation Hadin Kai maintained pressure on the Boko Haram and the ISWAP fighters.

This , he said, led to the arrest of suspected informants, logistics suppliers and arms couriers across Borno, Adamawa and Taraba.

“Notably, troops recovered AK-47 rifles, magazines, and logistics items, while several suspects linked to terrorist activities were apprehended in Maiduguri, Damboa, Kaga, and Mubi areas,” he said.

In the North-West, Onoja said troops of Operation Fansan Yamma conducted offensive operations supported by air assets.

He said this neutralised terrorists and dismantling their support structures in Sokoto and Zamfara states.

He added that troops also rescued a kidnapped local government official in Kano State, while several terrorists were neutralised with arms, ammunition, and communication equipment recovered during ambush and clearance operations.

According to him, in the North-Central, troops under Operations Savannah Shield, Enduring Peace and Whirl Stroke recorded multiple successes in counter-kidnapping and anti-terrorism.

He said troops responded swiftly to an attack on a worship centre in Kwara, rescuing some abducted victims, while efforts were ongoing to secure the release of others.

“Troops also arrested suspects in possession of explosives and improvised explosive device materials in Niger, while additional suspects linked to criminal activities were apprehended in Plateau, Benue, and Kogi.

“Several kidnapped victims were rescued during clearance and fighting patrols, while weapons and ammunition were recovered from fleeing criminals,” he said.

Onoja added that troops discovered and safely detonated improvised explosive devices, as well as dismantled criminal hideouts across forested areas and border communities.

In the South-South, he said troops of Operation Delta Safe sustained anti-oil theft operations.

This, he said, led to the destruction of illegal refining sites and recovery of thousands of litres of stolen crude oil and refined products in Rivers and Cross River.

He said that the suspects involved in oil bunkering and kidnapping were arrested, while vehicles and equipment used for illegal activities were intercepted.

“Similarly, in the South-East, troops of Operation Udo Ka neutralised threats linked to the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

“Troops successfully detonated improvised explosive devices and destroyed a major illegal refining site in Imo, recovering and destroying large volumes of stolen petroleum products,” he said.

Onoja said that the cumulative successes underscored the effectiveness of ongoing military strategies and improved synergy among security agencies.

According to him, the sustained pressure on criminal elements has significantly degraded their operational capabilities and enhanced public confidence.

He conveyed the appreciation of the CDS to troops for their dedication and commended the support of other security agencies, the media, and the public.

Onoja assured Nigerians of the military’s commitment to sustaining ongoing offensives until all threats to national security were neutralised.

He also urged citizens to remain vigilant and provide timely information to security agencies.(NAN

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