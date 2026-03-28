Lagos govt acknowledges owing automobile company N5bn, assures on payment soon

An automobile company, Alujo Asiwaju has cried out to the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, over debt owed the company by the State Government.

The company also threatened it was considering legal action in which it intends to demand N5bn in damages if the government failed to pay the debt within a specified time.

The company disclosed that in July, 2025, it supplied vehicles to the Lagos State Government and was promised that payment would be made.

In an interview with our correspondent, Mr. Tayo Ayinde, the Chief of Staff to the State Governor acknowledged that the government owes the company and would pay the outstanding as soon as possible.

The company further revealed that the Government has made a part payment but there is still huge outstanding balance to be made.

In a letter written on behalf of the company by Kpetsigo Oliver Ayodele, Barristers & Solicitors, Rolling Hills Chambers, he stated that his chamber has written several letters and reminders to the governor in relation to the debt but all to no avail.

He said that the company has run into a financial crisis due to nonpayment of the said debt.

Most unfortunate, according to the Kpetsigo, was the fact that the delay in payment of the outstanding balance has caused his client financial embarrassment, business setback and psychological trauma as the owner of the finance used in supplying the vehicle lost his life during health challenges as a result of nonpayment of the vehicles supplied and because he did not have money to carry out a life threatening operation which eventually claimed his life.

According to the legal luminary, another financier of the supplied vehicles to the state government also lost his son due to lack of money to take care of the child’s medicals.

The company through their lawyer therefore urged the Lagos State Government to respond to their letter and make payment promptly if not the company would not hesitate to take necessary legal action on behalf of the affected party.

In his brief response, Ayinde said, “It is true we are owing the company. We will pay it as soon as possible.”

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