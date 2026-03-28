Enugu: WHO, CARITAS target disease-free future

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

As part of activities marking the 2026 World Tuberculosis Day, the Enugu State Ministry of Health, in collaboration with donor partners, has intensified efforts to combat tuberculosis (TB) across the state through awareness campaigns, testing, and treatment initiatives.

The outreach programme, which took place on Wednesday at the bustling New Artisan Market in Enugu, drew the attention of traders, residents, and passersby, as health officials conducted on-the-spot screening and sensitisation on the dangers of tuberculosis and the importance of early detection.

Speaking during the exercise, the Programme Manager, Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control Programme at the Enugu State Ministry of Health, Dr. Chidiebere Odo, highlighted the government’s proactive strategy in identifying and managing TB cases.

“We are actively searching for more cases as part of our goal to achieve zero tuberculosis in Enugu State.

This outreach at Artisan Market is part of a broader health awareness campaign targeting high-density areas,” she said.

Dr. Odo explained that tuberculosis remains a communicable airborne disease, often transmitted from untreated individuals, stressing that early diagnosis is critical to breaking the chain of transmission.

She reassured the public that both diagnosis and treatment of TB are provided free of charge at designated health facilities.

She added that similar activities are scheduled to hold in Udenu and Oji River Local Government Areas covering Enugu North and Enugu West Senatorial Districts as part of efforts to expand coverage and reach more vulnerable populations.

Providing data on the TB burden in the state, Dr. Odo revealed that in 2025 alone, a total of 56,079 persons suspected to have tuberculosis were tested, out of which 5,041 cases were confirmed positive.

She noted that the figures underscore the need for sustained intervention and community engagement.

Dr. Odo also appreciated the contributions of development partners, including the World Health Organization and Caritas Nigeria, for their continued technical and financial support in the fight against tuberculosis in the state.

Also speaking, the Team Lead of the Global Fund Grant Cycle 7 Project at Caritas Nigeria, Dr. Patrick Ezugwu, emphasized that tuberculosis is both preventable and curable, urging residents to take advantage of free treatment services provided by the government and its partners.

According to him, “Tuberculosis is curable, and the drugs are free. There is no reason it should not be eliminated, just like other infectious and communicable diseases.

TB patients should not be stigmatized. We are also integrating TB care with HIV and malaria treatment to ensure a more holistic approach.”

Dr. Ezugwu further disclosed that field workers have been deployed across various local government areas in Enugu State to scale up testing and screening, ensuring that more cases are detected and treated promptly.

Other health experts at the event including, the National Professional Officer for Tuberculosis, South East Zone, Dr. Ufuoma Aduh reiterated the importance of public awareness, early testing, and adherence to treatment, noting that eliminating tuberculosis requires collective action from government, partners, and the general public.

Some of the beneficiaries of the medical outreach including, Tijjani Mustapha, Musa Buba expressed happiness at the work.

For a better society

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