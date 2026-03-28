April 5, 2026
Trending now

Terra Cube wins ADVAN’s Brand of the Year Award

Powering Africa’s Future: Nigeria’s gas ambition , the drive for a Continental…

Capital Goes Where Value Is Clear: Bayo Ojulari’s bold one-year transformation of…

Consolidated Hallmark Holdings delivers impressive 2025 financial results as assets peak at…

Easter Reflection: Exploring the true meaning of Christ’s Resurrection

Easter 2026: Archbishop Opoko declares Nigeria ‘Bleeding,’ calls for sacrifice-driven national rebirth

Easter and the imperative of national ethical renewal

Easter: Bishop Okupevi declares ‘No Situation Beyond Redemption,’ urges Nigerians to reject…

ADC appoints special representatives in major world capitals

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, April 5, 2026

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Assemblies of God Rosanwo in Lagos Mainland district ,retirement sendoff , 70th birthday celebration of Rev Collins Ottor , Evangelist, Mrs. Josephine Ottor held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0515

L-r …District Superintendent, Assemblies of God Nigeria, Lagos mainland district.  Rev. Temideri S.  Odumomi, his wife, Rev. Mrs.Temitope E. Odumomi; outgoing  Minister in Charge (AGC) Rosanwo Rev Collins Ottor & Evangelist Josephine Ottor; during the Retirement Sendoff & 70th Birthday Celebration of Rev Collins Ottor & Evangelist, Mrs. Josephine, held at AGC Rosanwo in Lagos on 22/3/2026… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r…  Assist District Superintendent, Assemblies of God Nigeria, Lagos mainland district.  Dr. Israel Nnejiwuihe;( DS) Rev. Temideri Samuel  Odumomi; Outgoing  Minister in Charge (AGC) Rosanwo Rev Collins Ottor & Evangelist Josephine Ottor; Retired Presbyter (AG) Rev Samuel Oshodipe, his wife Mrs  Bolanle Oshodipe.

From 3rd left… Assist District Superintendent, Assemblies of God Nigeria, Lagos mainland district.  Dr. Israel Nnejiwuihe;( DS) Rev. Temideri Samuel  Odumomi; Outgoing  Minister in Charge (AGC) Rosanwo Rev Collins Ottor & Evangelist Josephine Ottor; Retired Presbyter (AG) Rev Samuel Oshodipe, his wife Mrs  Bolanle Oshodipe. And other ministers of God.

Women’s Ministry of Assemblies of God Rosanwo, led by the President, Mrs. Emily Liberty  (in Mic), with other women, showing their appreciation.

L-r … Rev Bright Nkwocha, his wife Rev  (Mrs.) Antonia and Rev Collins Ottor & Evangelist Josephine.

L-r… Rev Lawrence Nnanna, his wife Mrs Florence, Rev Collins Ottor & Evangelist Josephine.

L-r…(RTD) Assistant District Superintendent, Lagos district Assemblies of God, Rev Francis Okeremgbo; his wife, Mrs. Victoria Okeremgbo; Rev Collins Ottor & Evangelist Josephine.

L-r… Evangelist Josephine Ottor, Coordinator of Women’s Ministry (AGC) Aguda Section. Mrs. Janet Nnejiwuihe and other women, during the Retirement Sendoff & 70th Birthday Celebration of Rev Collins Ottor & Evangelist, Mrs. Josephine, held at AGC Rosanwo in Lagos on 22/3/2026… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Share to WhatsApp WhatsApp Business Facebook X Email

Related posts

Christy Ray Okoye Foundation Empowered twenty women at Ozubulu Development Union Lagos branch women’s wing ,End of Year Event held in Lagos

Peter Anayo

Dr. Fubara Gibson  Dan-Jumbo celebrates  50th years birthday in Lagos

Peter Anayo

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, May 19, 2025

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO
gamdomCasibommarsbahis girişMarsbahisJojobetJojobetJojobet Giriş