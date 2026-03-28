Assemblies of God Rosanwo in Lagos Mainland district ,retirement sendoff , 70th birthday celebration of Rev Collins Ottor , Evangelist, Mrs. Josephine Ottor held in Lagos

L-r …District Superintendent, Assemblies of God Nigeria, Lagos mainland district. Rev. Temideri S. Odumomi, his wife, Rev. Mrs.Temitope E. Odumomi; outgoing Minister in Charge (AGC) Rosanwo Rev Collins Ottor & Evangelist Josephine Ottor; during the Retirement Sendoff & 70th Birthday Celebration of Rev Collins Ottor & Evangelist, Mrs. Josephine, held at AGC Rosanwo in Lagos on 22/3/2026… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r… Assist District Superintendent, Assemblies of God Nigeria, Lagos mainland district. Dr. Israel Nnejiwuihe;( DS) Rev. Temideri Samuel Odumomi; Outgoing Minister in Charge (AGC) Rosanwo Rev Collins Ottor & Evangelist Josephine Ottor; Retired Presbyter (AG) Rev Samuel Oshodipe, his wife Mrs Bolanle Oshodipe.

From 3rd left… Assist District Superintendent, Assemblies of God Nigeria, Lagos mainland district. Dr. Israel Nnejiwuihe;( DS) Rev. Temideri Samuel Odumomi; Outgoing Minister in Charge (AGC) Rosanwo Rev Collins Ottor & Evangelist Josephine Ottor; Retired Presbyter (AG) Rev Samuel Oshodipe, his wife Mrs Bolanle Oshodipe. And other ministers of God.

Women’s Ministry of Assemblies of God Rosanwo, led by the President, Mrs. Emily Liberty (in Mic), with other women, showing their appreciation.

L-r … Rev Bright Nkwocha, his wife Rev (Mrs.) Antonia and Rev Collins Ottor & Evangelist Josephine.

L-r… Rev Lawrence Nnanna, his wife Mrs Florence, Rev Collins Ottor & Evangelist Josephine.

L-r…(RTD) Assistant District Superintendent, Lagos district Assemblies of God, Rev Francis Okeremgbo; his wife, Mrs. Victoria Okeremgbo; Rev Collins Ottor & Evangelist Josephine.

L-r… Evangelist Josephine Ottor, Coordinator of Women’s Ministry (AGC) Aguda Section. Mrs. Janet Nnejiwuihe and other women, during the Retirement Sendoff & 70th Birthday Celebration of Rev Collins Ottor & Evangelist, Mrs. Josephine, held at AGC Rosanwo in Lagos on 22/3/2026… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

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