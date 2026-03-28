APC re-elects Yilwatda as national chairman

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has re-elected Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda as its National Chairman.

The party, at its 8th national convention in Abuja on Friday, also returned all members of its National Working Committee (NWC) through consensus and affirmative voice vote.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the newly elected NWC members, who were immediately sworn-in, would steer the party’s affairs for the next four years.

Some of the NWC members are Deputy National Chairman (North), Ali Dalori, Deputy National Chairman (South) Emma Eneukwu, National Secretary, Surajudeen Basiru, National Financial Secretary, Alhaji Bashir Gumel, and National Legal Adviser Murtala Kankia among others.

In his acceptance speech, Yilwatda said that the NWC was ready to lead and work to rebuild Nigeria under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu.

“Our mission is clear. That together, we will build a Pan-African and Pan-Nigerian party that is stronger, transparent, inclusive, and more disciplined and united than ever.

“We will deepen internal democracy, so that every member is heard; we will strengthen our structures so that every person will trust it.

“We will expand the reach, so that the message of renewed hope is heard in every community.

“We will empower our youth because they are not just the future, but they are the huge and important part of our today,” he said.

Yilwatda commended Tinubu for his support for the party and his leadership of the country.

He said the future of APC was the future of Nigeria, anchored under the renewed hope agenda of the administration.

“Already, we are seeing the signs; all economic reforms are stabilising our public finances and economy.

“Massive investment in infrastructure — is it the roads, the rails and the energy, the new focus on social investment to protect the most vulnerable, expansion of digital innovation which is empowering our youths for global economy participation?

“I truly and completely accept this moment with a full understanding of the way of history, the expectation of our people, and the urgency of this moment.

“I don’t see this convention as a throne with a crown, but as a duty, with the burden of trust of millions of our members.

“I know that from this day, the weight of the burden of leadership, to provide for the millions of our members, from every ward, every state, every corner of this nation, will now rest on our shoulders,” he said.

While pledging to lead an open door party administration, Yilwatda expressed confidence that the party would be victorious in the 2027 general election.

For a better society

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