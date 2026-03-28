Abduction: Amotekun rescues 3 health workers, 2 others in Ondo

The Ondo State Security Network Agency, Amotekun Corps, has rescued five persons in two overnight operations at Akure South Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that at about 2 a.m on Saturday, staff on night duty at the health center in Oke-Ijebu, Akure metropolis, were abducted.

It was gathered that the attackers arrived in a large bus, forcefully entered the facility opposite the mega school, and took away the health workers.

Mr Adetunji Adeleye, Amotekun Corps Commander, who confirmed this on Saturday in Akure, said three health workers and two others had been rescued.

“A 45-year-old man and his 15-year-old son were abducted at Pelebe in the outskirts of Oda Akure Road between 7:30 p.m and 8:00 p.m.

“The victims were, however, rescued by the Rapid Response Squad of Amotekun Corps at about 1:00 a.m after a heavy confrontation with the kidnappers.

“Also, three health workers earlier adopted also regained freedom at about 4:30 am and are currently receiving treatment at the Amotekun health facility,” he said.

Adeleye assured residents that the safety of lives and property remained a top priority for the state government.

The commander, who urged the public to continue providing timely and adequate information to security agencies, emphasised the need for collective effort for enhanced safety across the state.

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