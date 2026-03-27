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RSG reiterates commitment to youth development

by Peter Anayo073

.Work from home Friday, HoS tells civil servants

 

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Government has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to the growth and development of youths across the State.

Dr. Dagogo Wokoma, Secretary to the Rivers State Government (SSG), and Chairman of the Governing Board of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), gave the assurance while playing host to the State Coordinator of the NYSC, Mr. Moses Oleghe in Port Harcourt on Thursday, March 26, 2026.

The SSG described the NYSC as a formidable scheme for mentoring and molding youths to become the leaders of tomorrow, and assured them of the continuous support of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

During the visit, the State Coordinator of NYSC, Mr Moses Oleghe, highlighted a range of ongoing projects of the NYSC that are sponsored by the State Government.

Some of the highlighted projects include the regular payment of NYSC members’ allowance, provision of vehicle for the zonal office, construction of new NYSC Secretariat, construction of new hostels at the permanent orientation camp Nonwa-Gbam Tai, amongst others.

 

For a better society

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