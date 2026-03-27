Oyeniyi takes over as 24th Delta State Commissioner of Police

EBENEZER ADUROKIYA, Warri

A new chapter has opened in the Delta State Police Command as Commissioner of Police Yemi John Oyeniyi, psc, acipm, mnips, officially assumed duty as the 24th Commissioner of Police for the state.

He takes over from CP Aina Adesola, bringing with him over two decades of extensive experience in operational, administrative, and international policing.

CP Oyeniyi, who was born on 5th March 1969 in Oyun Local Government Area of Kwara State, is a distinguished alumnus of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, where he earned a B.Sc. in Sociology in 1991.

He further solidified his academic credentials with an M.Sc. in Public Order & Information Management from the University of Uyo in 2023.

Enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force on 10th June 1994 as a member of Course 4 at the Elite Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State, the new Commissioner’s career is marked by a deep familiarity with the Delta terrain.

He previously served in the state between 2000 and 2005, holding key positions such as Officer-in-Charge of General Investigation and Anti-Fraud Units at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).

His professional profile is notably international. For three years, from 2007 to 2010, CP Oyeniyi served on peacekeeping missions, first with the African Mission in Sudan (AMIS) and subsequently with the United Nations Mission in Sudan (UNMIS).

Before his posting to Delta, he served as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Administration) in Ondo State from 2023 to 2025, and most recently as Commissioner of Police and Deputy Head of the Interpol National Central Bureau (NCB) in Abuja.

A highly accomplished senior officer, CP Oyeniyi holds professional memberships with the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (acipm) and the National Institute of Police Studies (mnips).

He has attended numerous high-level courses, including the Strategic Leadership and Command Course (SLCC) at the National Institute of Police Studies.

The command has welcomed the new Commissioner, who is described by colleagues as a disciplined, strategic thinker with core skills in criminal investigation, conflict management, and ethical leadership.

He is married and enjoys listening to music and watching football in his leisure time.

The change of leadership was made official in Asaba, with SP Bright Edafe, the Police Public Relations Officer for the state, confirming the new posting.

For a better society

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