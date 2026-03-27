OPay Launches New Office in Jos, Strengthening Commitment to Financial Inclusion and Customer-First Service

L-R: Head of Partnerships, OPay, Odiase Ikponmwosa Kolawole; HRH Dagwom Rwey Za’ang (Zawan), Sir Christopher Sheku Mancha KSJ, SSG; Chief Operations and Technology Officer, OPay, Dotun Adekunle; Regional Manager, Jos/North East, OPay, Gabriel Kate Adeola; and Team Director, Key Account Merchants, Retail and FMCG, OPay, Isimeme Ayobami Owobu during the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the official launch of the OPay Office in Jos, Plateau State, recently.

OPay has officially launched its new office in Jos, Plateau State, marking another milestone in its mission to bring fast, secure, and reliable financial services closer to Nigerians. The office launch event, held on March 25, 2026, brought together community and business leaders, local merchants, and members of OPay’s senior leadership team.

The new Jos office reflects OPay’s continued commitment to putting customers first and advancing financial inclusion across Nigeria. By establishing a physical presence in Plateau State, OPay aims to serve individuals and businesses better, strengthen support for its agent and merchant network, enhance customer service delivery, and support business development.

The event highlighted OPay’s focus on building strong relationships within the communities it serves. Local merchants and partners engaged directly with the OPay team, sharing insights and experiences that will help shape better products and services tailored to their needs.

Cross-section of guests at the official launch of the OPay Office in Jos, Plateau State, recently.

Speaking at the event, OPay’s Chief Operations and Technology Officer, Dotun Adekunle, commented:

“Our customers are at the center of everything we do. Opening this office in Jos allows us to stay closer to the people we serve, better understand their needs, and continue to provide fast, secure, and reliable financial services that improve everyday life. This new office is not just a building; it is a commitment to the people of Jos and Plateau State. It will help us support more businesses, improve service delivery, and drive financial inclusion by making digital payments more accessible to everyone, including underserved communities.”

The Jos office is expected to create a positive economic impact in the region by supporting local businesses, enabling easier access to financial tools, and creating job opportunities. It also strengthens OPay’s nationwide network, enabling more Nigerians to enjoy fast, secure, and reliable financial services.

As OPay continues to expand across Nigeria, the company remains focused on putting customers first, building trust, and making financial services accessible to all.

For more information about OPay’s services, initiatives, and community impact, please visit www.opayweb.com or connect with OPay on LinkedIn, @OPay_NG on X, and @opay.ng on Instagram.