Leadway strengthens commitment to healthcare advancement with support for 2026 AMSA medical education conference

Leadway, Nigeria’s leading non-banking financial and wellbeing conglomerate, has reinforced its commitment to advancing healthcare and medical education across Africa with the announcement of its support for the Association of Medical Schools in Africa Medical Education Conference 2026.

The 2026 conference, themed “Increasing Capacity and Retention of the Global Health Workforce,” will convene a diverse audience of medical schools, healthcare professionals, academics, and industry stakeholders. The event is designed to foster learning, collaboration, and innovation, while addressing critical challenges facing healthcare systems across Africa and beyond.

“At Leadway, we recognise that healthcare is fundamental to sustainable development and national prosperity,” said Managing Director, Leadway Pensure, Olusakin Labeodan on behalf of the Leadway Group. “Investing in platforms that strengthen medical education and support the development of a resilient health workforce is both a responsibility and a strategic imperative.

Our support for the AMSA Medical Education Conference reflects our commitment to building systems that empower healthcare professionals, drive innovation, and improve outcomes across Africa.” Also speaking on the initiative, Dr. Tokunbo Alli, Managing Director of Leadway Health, highlighted the company’s passion for progressive healthcare delivery. “We believe that the future of healthcare in Africa depends on how well we equip, support, and retain our medical workforce. By supporting initiatives like this conference, especially the Bioethics workshop, we are contributing to the development of well-rounded professionals who are not only clinically competent but also grounded in ethical practice and global standards.”

The AMSA Medical Education Conference continues to serve as a vital platform for engagement, bringing together thought leaders and emerging professionals to exchange ideas, build networks, and shape the future of healthcare delivery on the continent. About AMSA The Association of Medical Schools in Africa (AMSA), conceived in 1961 at the University of Ibadan and formally inaugurated in Kampala in 1963, serves as Africa’s leading voice in medical education. Revitalized by the WHO and African Union, AMSA drives collaborations to address Africa’s evolving health challenges.

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