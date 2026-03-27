Lagos is ready for AfCFTA through infrastructure – Sanwo-Olu

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday said State government is ready for the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreements, AfCFTA, through infrastructure.

Governor Sanwo-Olu gave the assurance at the commissioning of Irele Tower at Lagos Free Zone, LFZ, Lekki-Epe Expressway, Lagos.

According to Sanwo-Olu, “Irele Tower is a remarkable private sector development that strengthens Lagos’ efficient core, a globally competitive industrial and commercial core.

“Developed within the Lagos Free Zone, this tower complements the Lagos Deep Sea port and borders broader industrial corridors.

It provides modern commercial spaces for businesses, logistics, and maritime finance and export facilitation sectors.”

The Governor noted, “While this is a privately funded and executed project, it demonstrates the power of public-private collaboration.

Lagos provides the enabling environment and investors bring the vision, investors bring capital and expertise to drive our social economic impact and businesses operating within this zone to enjoy direct access to global shipping routes, to frictionless port-to-zone cargo movements.”

Sanwo-Olu added, “However, a port without the necessary supporting infrastructure, you might feel like it is incomplete.

So financial institutions, logistics operators, mariterm service providers, legal and other advisory firms are all essential at transforming port activity into a sustained economic growth.

“By clustering offices, retail and shared workspace, it provides an immediate proximity to port and industrial infrastructure.

And so, Irele Tower creates a self-sustaining economic hub. It exemplifies economic clustering at its finest.”

While congratulating Toleram Group for the investment, Sanwo-Olu added, “By investing in Lagos Free Zone, you are not just constructing a landmark building, you are creating opportunities for entrepreneurship, you are creating opportunities for innovation and industrial expansion.

Your efforts contribute directly to the social and economic transformation of our state.

This development also highlights the tangible benefits of the blue economy.

He added, “There are waterways and ports serving as gateways for trade and logistics investments.

So investments like the Irele tower enable businesses to capitalize on the ocean and the maritime resources that underpin sustainable growth.

“It is a gateway to regional trade opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreements.

As I say, Lagos is ready. We’re not just ready by mouth, we’re ready by infrastructure,” he stated.

In her welcome address, the Chief Executive Officer of Irele Tower, Mrs Adesua Ladoja said Lagos Free Zone is 860 hectares of world-class industrial and logistics hub. Nigeria’s only free zone, which is physically integrated with a deep-sea port.

She further noted, “This is what true public and private collaboration looks like in practice. Irele Tower will be a commercial and administrative layer of the ecosystem, the home for the financial, maritime, logistics and trade businesses.”

For a better society

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