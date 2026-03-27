Jubilation : AIG decorates newly promoted Onitsha Police Commander, one other

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

It was jubilation galore at zone 13 Police Command, Ukpo, Dunukofia Local Government area, Anambra state, as the Zonal Commander, Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG, Abayomi Oladipo, decorated the Onitsha Police Area Commander, Chidiebere Nzota, who was promoted recently from the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP, to Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP.

The AIG who was assisted by the wife of Nzota, Mrs Angela Nzota, during the decoration exercise of her husband, also decorated the newly promoted Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP, Blessing Akuchi , (flanked by his wife), who was also promoted to Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP.

Speaking at the colourful event, the AIG, Oladipo charged the newly promoted DCP and ACP, to ensure professionalism, integrity and discipline in the discharge of their duties adding that it is a call to greater service.

He described their promotion as well-deserved and merit-based, emphasizing that it reflects the command’s commitment to recognizing excellence, dedication, and hard work.

Oladipo noted that the promotion comes with increased responsibility, reminding the officers that their elevation is a call to greater service and responsive policing.

According to him, the newly promoted officers must rededicate themselves to maintaining the core values of the Nigeria Police Force, sustain public trust, and apply renewed vigour in ensuring the safety and security of citizens across the zone, which covers Anambra and Enugu states.

In his post-decorations speech on behalf of himself and Akuchi, Nzota who holds National Diploma in Journalism, Bachelor’s degree in Public Administration and a Master’s degree in Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice, paid glowing tribute to the Inspector-General of Police, Tunde Disu, Police Service Commission, and the leadership of Zone 13 for finding them worthy to be so honoured.

Nzota who said the decoration was his happiest day, described the promotion as a moment of great joy, attributing their success to God and reaffirming their commitment to greater service, noting that “the reward for hard work is more work.”

In his contribution, the chairman of the Police Community Relations Committee. PCRC, zone 13, Sir Vic Agubisi, said the promotion of the duo of Nzota and Akuchi was based on hard work adding that they merit the promotion.

He recalled that on assumption of duty as the Onitsha Police Area Commander, Nzota Chidiebere, was able to fight crimes and criminality to submission disclosing that all manners of criminality especially violent crimes took over Onitsha.

Recall that the event was preceded by prayer session presided over by the zonal Chaplain, CSP (Rev)Emmanuel Madu.

Among those that graced the event included, Anambra State Police Commissioner, CP Ikioye Orutugu and his Enugu state counterpart, CP Mamman Giwa, chairman Police Community Relations Committee, zone 13, Sir Vic Agubisi, senior police officers, family members, and well-wishers, among others.

For a better society

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