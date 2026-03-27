Gov Agbu Kefas attends APC North-East zonal congress in Gombe

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

Taraba State Governor, Dr. Agbu Kefas, on Wednesday, 25th March, 2026 attended the All Progressives Congress (APC) North-East Zonal Congress held in Gombe.

Governor Agbu Kefas was accompanied to the high-profile political gathering by top political office holders from Taraba State, underscoring the state’s strong representation at the regional event.

The congress, organized by the All Progressives Congress, brought together key stakeholders and party leaders from across the North-East geopolitical zone to elect a new executive committee (Exco) for the zone.

His participation is also seen as a clear demonstration of his commitment to the ruling party’s ideals and objectives.

Political analysts say the governor’s active involvement in zonal activities could further consolidate his influence and enhance Taraba State’s role in shaping the party’s direction in the North-East.

During the congress, delegates adopted a consensus list that returned Barr. Idris Shuaibu as Zonal Chairman, Hon. Baba Ali as Zonal Secretary, and five other executive members.

In his welcome address, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, acknowledged the governors of Taraba and Adamawa for aligning with the Progressive Governors by defecting to the APC.

He described the Northeast as “a home of democracy without bitterness” and urged party faithfuls to relate as brothers as the APC prepares to begin nomination activities ahead of the 2027 elections.

Buni noted the zone’s weight within the party, citing leaders it has produced including the Vice President, the former Senate President and other principal officers of the National Assembly, Secretaries to the Government of the Federation, and numerous national figures.

“The Northeast is, by every standard, a major stakeholder in the life of the APC,” he said, charging leaders and members to deepen support at the grassroots ahead of subsequent elections.

The Chairman of the 2026 zonal congress committee invited former Senate President, Distinguished Senator Ahmed Lawan, to move the motion for adoption of the consensus mode, which was seconded by Hon. Usman Bello Kumo, member representing Akko Federal Constituency and Chief Whip of the House of Representatives.

Others are Distinguished Senator Ali Ndume (Borno South) moved the motion to adopt the consensus list agreed by stakeholders; it was seconded by Hon. Muhammad Shehu ‘Dantata’, APC chairman, Gombe State.

The list was formally adopted and affirmed by Congress delegates.

In attendance were Governor Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), Governor Mai Mala Buni (Yobe) and Governor Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), Former Senate President Ahmed Lawan; Minister’s from the zone; former Secretaries to the Government of the Federation; serving and former members of the National Assembly; members of the National Executive Committee from the zone; and members of the National Working Committee, among others.

Taraba’s delegation, led by Governor Kefas and state chairman Alhaji Abubakar Bawa arrived in its characteristic style, drawing attention as they entered the venue.

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