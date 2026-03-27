FG hands over 24 housing units to Osun University of Ilesa

….reaffirms commitment to affordable housing

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

The Federal Government has officially handed over 24 housing units constructed under the National Housing Programme (NHP) to the University of Ilesa, Osun State, as part of efforts to expand access to affordable housing and strengthen institutional development across the country.

Speaking at the ceremony held at the University campus, the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, represented by the Director, Public Buildings and Housing Development, QS. Pemi Samuel Temitope described the initiative as a strategic intervention aimed at improving staff welfare and enhancing productivity in key national institutions.

He stated that “the provision of decent and affordable housing remains a top priority of the Federal Government, as it is fundamental to the well-being of citizens and the overall development of the nation.” He further noted that access to quality accommodation plays a critical role in promoting stability and efficiency across public institutions.

The Minister emphasized that universities occupy a central position in national development, stressing that “as centres of knowledge, innovation and human capital development, universities must be supported with the necessary infrastructure, including adequate housing for their workforce.”

He added that the housing units delivered under the NHP are designed to provide a conducive living environment, noting that “this intervention will not only improve staff welfare but also enhance productivity and support the University’s drive towards academic excellence.”

Dangiwa commended the management of the University for its sustained collaboration with the Ministry, describing it as “a clear demonstration of what can be achieved through effective synergy between government and public institutions.”

He also urged the University to ensure proper maintenance and optimal utilization of the facilities to guarantee long-term sustainability.

The Minister appreciated all stakeholders involved in the successful execution of the project, reaffirming that “the Federal Government will continue to implement policies and programmes that promote access to affordable housing and improve the living standards of Nigerians.”

In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor of University of Ilesa, Prof. Taiwo Olufemi Asaolu, described the handover as “a major milestone in the University’s development,” particularly in advancing plans to establish a Faculty of Technology.

He disclosed that the institution had been shortlisted by TETFund for its High Impact Intervention Projects, adding that “with the acquisition of these housing units, we now have the critical infrastructure required to actualize our Faculty of Technology and expand our academic programmes.”

Asaolu noted that the development is historic, explaining that “this University operated as a College of Education for over 47 years before its transition into a conventional university, and this marks another significant step in our growth journey.”

He further revealed that the University had faced serious accommodation challenges, especially in meeting accreditation requirements for programmes such as Law, Medicine, Nursing and Medical Laboratory Science.

“Despite the presence of these structures within our campus, we could not access them, and we were compelled to convert classrooms into temporary hostel facilities,” he said,

while appreciating the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development for facilitating the transfer.

The event underscores the Federal Government’s continued commitment to improving living standards and supporting educational institutions through targeted housing interventions.

This was contained in a statement signed by Gabriel Orim, ACIO for Director Press and Public Relations.

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