Female deputy governors propose 35% representation for women in state assemblies, House of Reps

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

The newly formed Forum of Female Deputy Governors of Nigeria has written to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, congratulating him on his re-election and challenging him to use his office to push for better female representation in political positions.

The female deputy governors praised Yilwatda’s leadership, saying he has been a unifier, a peace builder, and stabilising force within the party.

The deputy governors highlighted the APC’s current strength, with 31 governors across the federation, attributing it to Yilwatda’s ability to build consensus and manage complexity.

They noted that despite Nigeria’s progress, women representation in elective offices remains low, with only nine female deputy governors and four women in the Senate.

While stating that Nigeria’s statistics was very low when compared to other countries, such as Rwanda, South Africa, and Senegal, which have achieved higher female representation in parliament, the female deputy governors attributed the low representation to structural issues within party systems, including candidate selection and ticket allocation.

The deputy governors proposed a minimum of 35% representation for women in State Houses of Assembly, House of Representatives, and Senate, as well as tacit, visible support for female gubernatorial candidates.

Expanding women participation, the female deputy governors emphasised, will strengthen the APC’s voter base and enrich governance with diverse perspectives.

They assured Yilwatda of their commitment to mobilising support, mentoring future leaders, and working collaboratively with party colleagues.

The female deputy governors believe the APC can lead Nigeria progressively forward by taking bold steps towards increasing women’s representation in politics.

For a better society

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