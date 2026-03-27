DPRP clarifies media speculation on potential IPO

..Updates on potential transactions ‘ll be communicated formally

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals (DPRP) has noted with concern the recent circulation of unauthorised information across various media and social platforms regarding a potential Initial Public Offering (IPO).

DPRP further notes that several online platforms and unofficial sources have published unverified, and in some instances inaccurate, information relating to a potential offering, saying such reports do not originate from DPRP and should be treated with caution.

DPRP in a statement said, all official updates regarding any potential transaction will be communicated strictly through its formal public disclosures and announcements issued by its appointed advisers, in line with applicable laws and regulatory requirements.

Accordingly, the public, investors, and all market participants are strongly advised to disregard speculative commentary and rely solely on verified information formally issued by DPRP or its authorised representatives.

Also, the statement noted that DPRP remains committed to the highest standards of transparency, corporate governance and market integrity.

The Enterprise also underscores the importance of responsible public communication and urges commentators, analysts and social media influencers to rely only on authenticated information.

DPRP assures stakeholders that, when appropriate, comprehensive, and accurate details regarding any proposed transaction will be made available through official channels, including regulatory filings, authorised press releases, and coordinated communications by the Enterprise and its appointed advisers.

It further noted that this communication is for information purposes only and does not constitute, or form part of, an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any such offer, if made, will be undertaken solely on the basis of duly authorised offer documentation and in compliance with all applicable laws and regulatory requirements.

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