26.7 C
Lagos
March 27, 2026
Trending now

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, March 27, 2026

World Bank commits to support client countries affected by M/East crisis

2027: INEC, security agencies must partner to protect sovereign will of the…

RSG reiterates commitment to youth development

Lagos is ready for AfCFTA through infrastructure – Sanwo-Olu

Anambra: NANS, JCC protest hike in rent, agency fees in students’ host…

UK raises visa fees, visitor to N249,000

Credible monetary policy: Stakeholders’ cooperation crucial to macroeconomic stability –Cardoso

APC to host 8,453 delegates as national convention opens in Abuja today

Dabiri-Erewa condemns arrest of 42 Nigerians in South Africa, demands immediate release

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

Dabiri-Erewa condemns arrest of 42 Nigerians in South Africa, demands immediate release

by Peter Anayo083

 

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

 

Worried by the arrest of 42 Nigerians in Mozambique without any offences levelled against them, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), has condemned such act and demanded for their immediate release.

In a statement in Abuja signed by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, the NIDCOM boss said that it is distasteful to learn that only Nigerians were allegedly handpicked for arrest.

She said if they run foul of the law, the authorities should arraign and charge them before a court of law.

Dabiri-Erewa therefore urged the Mozambican authorities to immediately release the arrested Nigerians or let the law take its course.

According to reports, the Nigerians were specifically singled out and arrested at a spare parts market, out of all the traders and individuals present in the market without any allegations or explanations on why they were detained.

The Nigerians arrested have been confirmed to be legal residents and the Attorney General is reportedly not aware of any charges against them.

They were allegedly beaten, their personal belongings stolen, and many of them are said to have fallen sick and in need of medical attention.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Share to WhatsApp WhatsApp Business Facebook X Email

Related posts

Court orders final forfeiture of $1.4m linked to Ex-CBN governor Emefiele

Peter Anayo

Heirs Holdings Group generates 1.5m jobs, rakes in $4.2 bn revenue across Africa

Editor

Babangida, Obasanjo, Abubakar, Buhari, Jonathan, others urged to intervene on Rivers emergency rule

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO
marsbahis girişjojobet girişjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobet girişJOJOBET GİRİŞholiganbetjojobetjojobet girişgamdomgrandpashabet