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CEPEJ inaugurates Peace Committee, unveils strategic plan to end ethnic strife in Warri

by Peter Anayo091

 

EBENEZER ADUROKIYA, Warri

 

WARRI – In a decisive move to restore lasting harmony in the oil-rich city, the Center for Peace and Environmental Justice (CEPEJ) on Thursday inaugurated the Warri Indigene and Residents Peacebuilding Committee.

The event, which also marked the rollout of strategic engagement programmes, brought together a broad coalition of stakeholders, including community leaders, government representatives, security agencies, and civil society groups, to forge a united front against future conflicts.

The National Coordinator of CEPEJ, Comrade Sheriff Mulade, charged the newly inaugurated seven-member executive committee to rise above ethnic loyalties, emphasizing that peace is the critical foundation for development.

He urged stakeholders to embrace advocacy-driven solutions that foster coexistence rather than division, noting that “lasting peace in Warri is achievable through deliberate efforts to de-escalate tensions, promote neutrality, and strengthen information-sharing channels.”

Mulade highlighted the efforts of Delta State Governor, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, stressing that sustained peace is vital for attracting investment and driving economic growth in the state.

He also issued a strong warning to sponsors of crises, appealing to them to desist and instead invest in ventures that would create employment opportunities for teeming youths.

“No amount of crisis can displace the Ijaw, Itsekiri, and Urhobo from Warri,” Mulade declared.

“Conflict only leads to needless loss of lives, while peace creates opportunities for all.”

The newly inaugurated committee is chaired by Mr. Chuks Awogu, with Toriitseju Igbiaye, Eburu Emuaghogho, and Erediegha Precious serving as co-chairs.

Comrade Hilda Amogha was named Spokesperson, while Mrs. Hajara Abubakar will serve as Secretary.

As part of its broader peace agenda, CEPEJ unveiled a series of capacity-building programmes, including stakeholder training, community engagements, advocacy campaigns, and inter-ethnic familiarization visits. Abbey Kalio, Coordinator of SID Warri, reinforced the call for focus, urging the committee to remain dedicated to its core mandate and avoid distractions.

With the inauguration and the rollout of these people-centered programmes, CEPEJ’s intervention is being done hailed as a timely and practical step to douse tensions and lay the groundwork for enduring peace among the Ijaw, Itsekiri, and Urhobo nationalities in Warri.

 

For a better society

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