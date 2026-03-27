APC to host 8,453 delegates as national convention opens in Abuja today

.Offices zoned based on federal character principles – Masari

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

A total of 8,453 delegates drawn from across the six geopolitical zones of the country are expected to participate in the two-day National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), which will start on Friday in Abuja.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, who announced this at the APC World Media briefing held in Abuja on Thursday stated that the convention will reflect the party’s inclusiveness, unity, and democratic maturity, while reinforcing its commitment to advancing national development under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We are expecting a total of 8,453 delegates from across the country. This clearly demonstrates the national spread, inclusiveness, and organisational strength of our great party,” he said.

Speaking further while responding to questions from journalists, the Minister assured that comprehensive arrangements have been made to accommodate all accredited delegates without exception.

“I want to assure that nobody will be left out. The party is very responsible and our budget has a self-adjusting mechanism to accommodate all delegates,” he stated.

Idris also disclosed that the movement of delegates and committee members from various parts of the country have so far been seamless and incident-free.

“As we speak, we have not recorded any incidents, and we do not expect any. This reflects the improving security situation and ongoing infrastructural development across the country,” he said.

The Minister further revealed that a fully equipped media centre will be operational at the convention venue to guarantee free flow of information, with all accredited media organisations granted access for coverage.

“There will be a media centre to ensure that Nigerians are adequately informed.

We are inviting all media organisations, and accreditation will be provided for effective coverage,” he assured.

Idris urged journalists to uphold professionalism in their reportage, noting that “it is important that reports should be presented responsibly, honestly, and in the national interest, bearing in mind that Nigeria remains at the heart of everything we do.”

Those in attendance were the Minister of arts, Culture, tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa; Minster of Aviation and aerospace development, Festus Kyamo; Pius Anyim Vice Chairman of the Central Committee;.

Also Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication, Chief Sunday Dare; Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, among other top party dignitaries.

Meanwhile, The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Convention Central Coordination Committee has assigned the party’s national offices to all the six geo-political zones based on federal character principles.

The Chairman of the committee, Alhaji Bello Masari, who said this on Thursday at a news conference in Abuja, said strict adherence to the party’s zoning formula would prevent disgruntled elements from creating confusion in the party.

Masari, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, expressed the party’s readiness to organise a befitting convention.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the convention is scheduled for March 27 and March 28 in Abuja.

According to Masari, the party operates on a structure of federal character, where all offices were assigned to specific geopolitical zones.

He dismissed the allegations that some aspirants vying for elective offices in the party were denied of obtaining the forms, describing such moves as calculated attempts to create confusion.

“APC is a responsible party, and it is a Nigerian party. In line with the federal character, all offices are zoned.

“When an office is zoned to ‘A’ and you are in ‘Z’ and want to buy that form, we suspect you only want to create confusion.

“Like the way our country is, the structures of the party are on a zonal basis, the working committee members are also distributed according to the zones.

“So, if you are contesting for office not zoned to your zone, how can you say you are being democratic?

“We suspect this kind of people as agents who want to come and destabilise our party, which we will not agree. I don’t think any responsible party in Nigeria will agree,” Masari said.

The committee chairman also said that the party was not aware that some aggrieved aspirants had gone to court for any reason, adding that the party had not been served any court processes regarding their complaints.

“We are not aware anyone has gone to court, we have not being served. I am sure we are a responsible party. If we are served, we will take note of that,” he added.

Masari said that the party was ready to set the pace for a more durable democratic process in Nigeria and Africa continent.

“We are the leaders of what we have started and what we are doing is to strengthen democracy, not only in APC, but in all political parties.

“We are the leaders and we are going to set the pace for a more durable, reliable, dependable, democratic process in Nigeria.

“I am sure that the outcome of what we are going to do Friday and Saturday will justify and also affirm what I have said,” Masari said.

He said that so far the committee was satisfied with the preparations and processes towards the convention which started about two months ago with wards, local government, and state congresses.

“The central coordinating committee started its work about three weeks ago. We started with 25 subcommittees covering all areas.

“We are so far satisfied with all that has been done. And to assure Nigerians and even those outside Nigeria that APC is very ready for the convention of 2026 that will start in the early hours of tomorrow,” he said.

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