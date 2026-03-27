Anambra: NANS, JCC protest hike in rent, agency fees in students’ host communities

. As Oyo NUJ trains 80 journalists on automotive reporting skills

PAMELA EBOH, Awka and JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

Members of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), in collaboration with the Joint Campus Council, Anambra State Axis on Thursday stormed the Anambra State House of Assembly Complex to protest increase in rent and agency fees across student host communities in the state.

The protesting students described the situation as not just unjust but exploitative.

They urged the State Assembly to urgently intervene and introduce regulations to curb arbitrary charges imposed by landlords and agents across board.

Addressing the students on behalf of the Speaker, the Majority Leader and member representing Ekwusigo Constituency, Hon. Ikenna Ofodeme, hailed the students for adopting a peaceful and lawful approach in presenting their grievances.

He assured them that the House was already taking legislative steps to address the issue, noting that the burden of rising rents extends beyond students to parents and guardians.

He said, “The Eighth Assembly has commenced work on a bill aimed at tackling the excesses in the housing sector affecting students.

I urge you to remain calm as efforts are underway to resolve the matter.

On his part, the member representing Aguata I Constituency and Chairman, House Committee on Education, Hon. Anayo Okpalaeke, reiterated the Assembly’s commitment to ensuring a swift resolution of the crisis.

While giving assurance that the Legislature will act decisively within a short timeframe to resolve the issue, the lawmaker expressed optimism that the concerns raised by the protesting students would soon become a thing of the past.

Earlier in his speech, the NANS Chairman in the state, Comrade Ifeanyichukwu Chukwuemeka, said the protest was driven by the need to safeguard the welfare of students living in host communities of tertiary institutions across Anambra.

He regretted that landlords and agents operate in the state without regulation, supervision, or accountability, adding that their practice is arbitrary, oppressive, and detrimental to both students and their families.

He said, “We are here to appeal to the legislature to enact laws that will regulate and standardize rent in student communities, as well as fix reasonable and uniform agency fees,” he said.

The students further stressed that only a comprehensive legal framework would bring lasting relief and sanity to the housing sector affecting thousands of undergraduates in the state.

. As Oyo NUJ trains 80 journalists on automotive reporting skills

In fulfillment of it’s promise, the Akeem Abas led Oyo state chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists ( NUJ) leadership has trained

no fewer than 80 journalists on automotive reporting skills.

The trainees received specialised training in automotive reporting as part of efforts to strengthen capacity in covering the sector.

The training, organised by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State Council, in partnership with AutoClinicNG, held at the NUJ Press Centre, Iyaganku, Ibadan.

Participants drawn from various chapels across the state were exposed to practical knowledge and hands-on sessions aimed at enhancing their understanding of the automotive sector.

The programme, held under the leadership of the NUJ Chairman in the state, Comrade Akeem Abas, was designed to broaden journalists’ capacity and deepen their reporting skills in the specialised beat.

Facilitating the session, the Chief Executive Officer of AutoClinicNG, Mr. Tunde Onakoya, described automotive journalism as a critical tool for national development rather than just a reporting beat.

“Automotive reporting should not be seen merely as a beat, but as a critical lens for driving national development,” he said.

He emphasised that journalists must approach the sector with depth and a strong sense of responsibility, given its role in economic growth, innovation and public safety.

Onakoya decried what he described as widespread under-reporting in the automotive sector, urging media practitioners to adopt more data-driven approaches in their reportage.

He noted that despite challenges associated with data availability in Nigeria, journalists could rely on reports from international organisations and the National Bureau of Statistics to strengthen their stories.

The facilitator also encouraged the use of grassroots reporting techniques, including vox pops and engagement with stakeholders such as mechanics, spare parts dealers and regulatory bodies.

According to him, such methods would help bridge data gaps and ensure that journalists amplify the voices of the people while producing credible and balanced reports.

Onakoya further highlighted challenges in the automotive sector, including the proliferation of fake spare parts and poor maintenance culture, attributing the trend to economic realities and weak regulation.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Chairman of the Oyo State Council of the NUJ, Akeem Abas, represented by the Vice Chairman, Abiodun Atilola, reiterated the union’s commitment to capacity building.

Abas described continuous training as central to improving journalistic standards in the state and pledged sustained efforts to equip members with relevant skills.

He noted that the impressive turnout at the March training session indicated that his administration in few months had surpassed the benchmark of training at least 300 journalists within three years.

The training forms part of ongoing initiatives by the NUJ to strengthen professional competence and enhance the quality of reportage in Oyo State, particularly in specialised sectors such as automotive journalism.

For a better society

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