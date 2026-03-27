2027: INEC, security agencies must partner to protect sovereign will of the people, says Amupitan

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash O. Amupitan, SAN, has affirmed that the success of Nigeria’s 2027 general election will serve as the definitive litmus test for the nation’s strategic security architecture.

Speaking on Thursday, March 26, 2026, as the Chairman of the occasion at the 2nd Annual Lecture of the Alumni Association of the National Institute for Security Studies (AANISS), Prof. Amupitan underscored the inseparable link between the integrity of the ballot box and national stability, asserting that elections and security are not parallel tracks but are, in fact, two sides of the same coin of national stability.

He reminded the audience of high-ranking security officials and strategic thinkers that the recently released Notice of Election, which schedules the Presidential and National Assembly polls for January 16, 2027, is far more than a mere administrative milestone, but rather a “security trigger” that demands proactive coordination.

According to a statement by INEC, Amupitan identified a “sophisticated triad” of modern threats currently facing the Commission, including AI-driven disinformation, Foreign Information Manipulation (FIMI), and social media volatility. To mitigate these risks, he reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to technical safeguards, specifically the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV), describing these technologies as the ultimate defense against electoral fraud.

Prof. Amupitan emphasized that security remains both the “first mile and the last mile” of election logistics, calling on the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) to transition from reactive policing to proactive intelligence coordination as the Commission prepares for the upcoming Ekiti and Osun Governorship elections later this year.

Prof. Amupitan issued a sobering warning regarding the decline in voter turnout, which plummeted to 26% in 2023. He noted that such apathy creates a “narrative vacuum” that non-state actors exploit to delegitimize the government, asserting that a vote cast is a “brick laid in the wall of national security.”

The discourse was further enriched by a guest lecture delivered by former two-term Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Barr. Mike Igini, who provided a sobering assessment of the operational realities on Election Day.

Drawing from his extensive field experience, Barr. Igini argued that while INEC provides the regulatory framework, the bulk of Election Day activity is executed by ad-hoc personnel, making the supervisory role of security agencies the most vital element in preventing manipulation.

He maintained that 70 percent of election management is rooted in public perception and that a credible process must ensure that outcomes are determined at the Polling Units rather than in the Courts.

Barr. Igini also addressed the evolving legal landscape, describing the 2022 Electoral Act as the most progressive development in Nigeria’s history, yet lamenting that its fundamental gains have been “regrettably watered down” by the provisions of the 2026 Electoral Act.

He urged security agencies to cultivate an enabling environment that encourages citizens to exercise their franchise without fear of intimidation.

This sentiment was echoed by the President of AANISS, Barr. Mike Ejiofor, who welcomed the “caliber of personalities” present and described the Association as a beacon of intellectual engagement. Barr. Ejiofor emphasized the high stakes of electoral integrity, noting that while credible elections confer legitimacy, flawed processes breed discontent, instability, and violence.

The event served as a definitive call to action for all stakeholders to ensure that the 2027 General Election is characterized by the stability it secures rather than the threats it faced, ensuring that the sovereign will of the Nigerian people remains sacrosanct.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2