Wike denies PDP factional crisis, insists party remains united

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has rejected suggestions of entrenched divisions within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), stressing that the party remains intact despite dissatisfaction among some members.

Speaking on Wednesday after conducting a comprehensive inspection of ongoing infrastructure projects across the FCT, Wike dismissed reports of rival blocs within the party as it prepares for its forthcoming national convention.

Reacting to questions regarding reconciliation with perceived opposing groups, the minister argued that disagreements among individuals are a normal feature of political engagement and should not be interpreted as evidence of factionalisation.

“I don’t know which camp you are referring to. There is only one PDP. It would be incorrect for me to suggest there is another camp because I am not aware of any,” he said.

Wike, however, admitted that some party members have made efforts to mend relationships, clarifying that such moves are on a personal level rather than organised factional negotiations.

“Of course, there may be individuals who are not satisfied. Some have reached out to say ‘let bygones be bygones,’ but that does not amount to the existence of factions. As far as I am concerned, we have one PDP,” he added.

On the party’s internal timetable, the minister emphasised that preparations for the convention would continue without disruption, regardless of ongoing reconciliatory moves.

He pointed out that the schedule is guided by the timelines stipulated in the Electoral Act and by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), particularly concerning the commencement of party primaries.

Beyond political matters, Wike expressed optimism over the progress of key infrastructure projects within the FCT.

Responding to concerns about how the administration has sustained its pace of development amid broader financial constraints across the country, he attributed the success to the backing of President Bola Tinubu and prudent management of Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

He emphasised that performance is driven more by dedication than by the volume of resources available.

“It is not just about how much money you have. Without commitment, even abundant resources will yield little,” he said.

“The progress we are seeing today is largely due to the support of Mr President. When you operate under a leadership that provides the necessary backing, there is no room for excuses or failure,” Wike concluded.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2