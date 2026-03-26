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The Wellbeing of the people of Imo East Geo-political Zone burns in my heart –Hon  Osita  Opara 

by Peter Anayo0109

 

VICTOR  DURUAMAKU,   Owerri 

 

The  Former  Chairman, Mbaitolu Local Government Area of Imo State, and astute politician,  Hon Osita Opara has expressed deep concern and  commitment over the wellbeing of the people of Imo East senatorial zone

Hon Opara who is aspiring  to represent the people of the zone at the highest house of legislation, the senate while chatting with our correspondent in Owerri thursday, believed that the people deserve better dividends of democracy better than what is obtainable today

According to him, if elected in to the house, he would ensure that the people gets the expected dividends of democracy

He declared, ” the wellbeing of the people of my zone is my utmost concern as I have commitment to serve them”

Hon  Opara  had served  the people as transition chairman of the local government  from  2003 to 2004 and later the executive chairman of the local government from 2004 to 2007

He explained  that his score card, provides a comprehensive review of his leadership impact in the private and public sector pointing out that within this period of service, he demonstrated clear commitment to community development, transparency and the advancement of development within the local government area

According to him, ” driven by a people focused agenda, then, my  administration recorded measurable progress in education, healthcare, agriculture, infrastructure, security and youth empowerment”

He disclosed  that strategic  investment led to the renovation of learning and teaching facilities, improved  access to primary  healthcare and the strengthening of agricultural support system which positively influenced local productivity  and food security.

Hon  Opara explained further that during the period, his youth and women empowerment programmes expanded economic participation while his sports development initiative promoted  unity, talent discovery and social cohesion through consistent stakeholders engagement and strengthened  chieftaincy community relations

He went on to say that  his tenure  at that time, fostered  peace, stability, and collaborative governance  pointing out  that infrastructural development  like  road  network, water supply, hospitals, electricity extension  projects and  public utilities helped  improve the quality of life for the people

Hon Opara believes  that  true  leadership and  representation  at  the senate begins with a vision that inspires hope  and strategy  that delivers real results to the people

He declared, ” my mission  is clear and deeply  human and to build a peaceful, progressive and  self reliant senatorial zone where every citizen has the chance to thrive and  succeed”

Hon Opara said that by his plans, he envisaged  a senatorial  zone that does more, one that empowers it’s people with modern infrastructure and  strong values and also where citizens would not be spectators but active builders of  progress

He therefore urged the people of Imo East  senatorial  zone to consider him to represent them at the upper house  of legislation, as he is poised  to give them quality  representation coupled  with  constant stakeholders  constituency meetings.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

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