The Wellbeing of the people of Imo East Geo-political Zone burns in my heart –Hon  Osita  Opara 

VICTOR DURUAMAKU, Owerri

The Former Chairman, Mbaitolu Local Government Area of Imo State, and astute politician, Hon Osita Opara has expressed deep concern and commitment over the wellbeing of the people of Imo East senatorial zone

Hon Opara who is aspiring to represent the people of the zone at the highest house of legislation, the senate while chatting with our correspondent in Owerri thursday, believed that the people deserve better dividends of democracy better than what is obtainable today

According to him, if elected in to the house, he would ensure that the people gets the expected dividends of democracy

He declared, ” the wellbeing of the people of my zone is my utmost concern as I have commitment to serve them”

Hon Opara had served the people as transition chairman of the local government from 2003 to 2004 and later the executive chairman of the local government from 2004 to 2007

He explained that his score card, provides a comprehensive review of his leadership impact in the private and public sector pointing out that within this period of service, he demonstrated clear commitment to community development, transparency and the advancement of development within the local government area

According to him, ” driven by a people focused agenda, then, my administration recorded measurable progress in education, healthcare, agriculture, infrastructure, security and youth empowerment”

He disclosed that strategic investment led to the renovation of learning and teaching facilities, improved access to primary healthcare and the strengthening of agricultural support system which positively influenced local productivity and food security.

Hon Opara explained further that during the period, his youth and women empowerment programmes expanded economic participation while his sports development initiative promoted unity, talent discovery and social cohesion through consistent stakeholders engagement and strengthened chieftaincy community relations

He went on to say that his tenure at that time, fostered peace, stability, and collaborative governance pointing out that infrastructural development like road network, water supply, hospitals, electricity extension projects and public utilities helped improve the quality of life for the people

Hon Opara believes that true leadership and representation at the senate begins with a vision that inspires hope and strategy that delivers real results to the people

He declared, ” my mission is clear and deeply human and to build a peaceful, progressive and self reliant senatorial zone where every citizen has the chance to thrive and succeed”

Hon Opara said that by his plans, he envisaged a senatorial zone that does more, one that empowers it’s people with modern infrastructure and strong values and also where citizens would not be spectators but active builders of progress

He therefore urged the people of Imo East senatorial zone to consider him to represent them at the upper house of legislation, as he is poised to give them quality representation coupled with constant stakeholders constituency meetings.

For a better society

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