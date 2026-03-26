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Students to Contest National Honours as 2026 Mike Okonkwo Essay Competition Opens

by Peter Anayo040

Senior and junior secondary school students across Nigeria have been invited to participate in the 2026 Bishop Mike Okonkwo National Essay Competition, a longstanding intellectual initiative designed to stimulate reflective inquiry into the nation’s evolving democratic experience.
Entries, which opened on 16 March, will close on 30 June 2026.

This year’s theme, “Democracy at the Crossroads: Electoral Credibility, Judicial Integrity and the Future of Nigeria,” is both timely and exacting. It calls upon young scholars to interrogate the foundational pillars of governance, while cultivating a disciplined appreciation of civic responsibility, institutional trust, and the ethical imperatives that sustain a modern republic.

Participants are required to submit essays not exceeding 1,200 words, accompanied by relevant personal and institutional details. Submissions may be sent electronically or delivered in hard copy to designated centres.
Beyond the formalities of entry, the competition represents a deliberate investment in the intellectual formation of Nigeria’s youth.

Since its inception in 2004, it has attracted more than 20,000 participants, evolving into a respected platform for rigorous discourse on national questions.

By foregrounding analytical writing and critical reasoning, it seeks to nurture a generation capable of engaging constructively with the complexities of governance and public life.

According to Rev. Anthony Samuel of the Corporate Affairs Department at TREM International Headquarters, the initiative underscores a broader commitment to educational advancement and civic consciousness.

Instituted as part of the social responsibility efforts of Bishop Mike Okonkwo, the Presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM), the competition is also aligned with his annual birthday commemoration, providing a structured avenue for intellectual expression among young Nigerians.

Bishop Okonkwo’s contributions extend well beyond ecclesiastical leadership. Through sustained advocacy and institutional interventions, he has supported programmes aimed at alleviating social inequities, including educational support schemes, vocational training, and healthcare outreach.

Under his stewardship, TREM has developed an extensive network of pastoral and outreach initiatives, reflecting a consistent engagement with both spiritual and socio-economic dimensions of national life.

In its totality, the essay competition stands as more than a contest; it is a quiet yet consequential instrument of national reorientation—encouraging clarity of thought, depth of analysis, and a renewed commitment to the ideals that underpin Nigeria’s democratic journey.

 

For a better society

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