31.8 C
Lagos
March 26, 2026
Trending now

Students to Contest National Honours as 2026 Mike Okonkwo Essay Competition Opens

The Wellbeing of the people of Imo East Geo-political Zone burns in…

Israel says Iran Guards Navy Commander killed in strike

“Opara’s Heart Beats for Imo East: A Commitment to Serve”

Wike denies PDP factional crisis, insists party remains united

NUPRC, SeaSeis Finalise PEL 5 deal to boost offshore exploration

Easter Delights at Abuja Continental: A Celebration of Flavour and Fun 

Miss Nigeria patrons , directors charity ball held in Lagos

A Night of Gold and Greatness: AlexReports to be decorated at The…

CSR-in-Action with ACI Convene Women Leaders in Lagos to Champion Shared Action…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Politics

“Opara’s Heart Beats for Imo East: A Commitment to Serve”

by Editor0116
From  Victor  Duruamaku  Owerri

The wellbeing of the people of Imo East Geo-political Zone is a top priority for Hon. Osita Opara, former Chairman of Mbaitolu Local Government Area in Imo State. This astute politician has expressed deep concern and commitment to improving the lives of the people in the zone.

 

Speaking with our correspondent in Owerri on Thursday, Opara, who is vying to represent the people of Imo East at the Senate, believes they deserve better dividends of democracy. “The wellbeing of the people of my zone is my utmost concern, and I am committed to serving them,” he declared.

 

Opara, who served as transition chairman (2003-2004) and executive chairman (2004-2007) of Mbaitolu Local Government, highlighted his achievements in community development, transparency, and progress. He pointed out that his administration recorded significant progress in education, healthcare, agriculture, infrastructure, security, and youth empowerment.

 

“My scorecard provides a comprehensive review of my leadership impact in the private and public sectors,” Opara said. “I demonstrated clear commitment to community development, transparency, and advancement during my tenure.”

 

He added, “Driven by a people-focused agenda, my administration recorded measurable progress in various sectors, including education, healthcare, and infrastructure. Strategic investments led to the renovation of learning facilities, improved access to primary healthcare, and strengthened agricultural support systems.”

 

Opara’s vision for the Senate is centered on building a peaceful, progressive, and self-reliant Imo East senatorial zone where every citizen has the chance to thrive. “My mission is clear: to empower the people with modern infrastructure, strong values, and active participation in progress,” he said.

 

He urged the people of Imo East to consider him for the Senate, promising quality representation and constant stakeholder engagement.

Share to WhatsApp WhatsApp Business Facebook X Email

Related posts

2027: Some Igbo Traditional Rulers pledge support for Tinubu’s re-election bid

Peter Anayo

PDP commends Osun stakeholders’ meetings, says large turnout evidence of party acceptance by state

Peter Anayo

2027: Be guided by conscience, patriotism, Akpabio charges parties, politicians

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO
marsbahis girişjojobet girişjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobet girişJOJOBET GİRİŞholiganbetjojobetjojobet girişgamdom