“Opara’s Heart Beats for Imo East: A Commitment to Serve”

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

The wellbeing of the people of Imo East Geo-political Zone is a top priority for Hon. Osita Opara, former Chairman of Mbaitolu Local Government Area in Imo State. This astute politician has expressed deep concern and commitment to improving the lives of the people in the zone.

Speaking with our correspondent in Owerri on Thursday, Opara, who is vying to represent the people of Imo East at the Senate, believes they deserve better dividends of democracy. “The wellbeing of the people of my zone is my utmost concern, and I am committed to serving them,” he declared.

Opara, who served as transition chairman (2003-2004) and executive chairman (2004-2007) of Mbaitolu Local Government, highlighted his achievements in community development, transparency, and progress. He pointed out that his administration recorded significant progress in education, healthcare, agriculture, infrastructure, security, and youth empowerment.

“My scorecard provides a comprehensive review of my leadership impact in the private and public sectors,” Opara said. “I demonstrated clear commitment to community development, transparency, and advancement during my tenure.”

He added, “Driven by a people-focused agenda, my administration recorded measurable progress in various sectors, including education, healthcare, and infrastructure. Strategic investments led to the renovation of learning facilities, improved access to primary healthcare, and strengthened agricultural support systems.”

Opara’s vision for the Senate is centered on building a peaceful, progressive, and self-reliant Imo East senatorial zone where every citizen has the chance to thrive. “My mission is clear: to empower the people with modern infrastructure, strong values, and active participation in progress,” he said.

He urged the people of Imo East to consider him for the Senate, promising quality representation and constant stakeholder engagement.