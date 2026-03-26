NUPRC, SeaSeis Finalise PEL 5 deal to boost offshore exploration

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has formalised a Petroleum Exploration Licence (PEL) No. 5 agreement with SeaSeisGeophysical Limited (SeaSeis), granting the firm, working alongside the Commission and TGS—the mandate to acquire and process fresh 3D seismic and gravity datasets.

The agreement, which spans three years, also authorises the partners to issue licences for the use of the generated data, with proceeds to be shared between SeaSeis and the Commission.

The signing ceremony involving SeaSeisGeophysical Limited and its partner TGS took place on Tuesday, at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

The large-scale seismic acquisition initiative under PEL No. 5 will cover approximately 11,700 square kilometres offshore in the Eastern Niger Delta, spanning water depths ranging from 400 to 2,800 metres.

The licence is expected to boost exploration prospects, deepen subsurface insights, and facilitate more efficient development of Nigeria’s hydrocarbon resources, in line with provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021, specifically Section 71(1–10).

Speaking at the event, the Commission Chief Executive, Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, said the issuance of the PEL 5 licence underscores the Commission’s dedication to data-driven exploration, transparency, and sustainable value creation for the nation and the oil and gas industry.

She emphasised that exploration success is largely dependent on confidence in reliable data and robust processes, noting that the PEL 5 initiative highlights the importance of credible partnerships in achieving Nigeria’s production and reserves growth objectives.

According to her, the PIA provides for the allocation of licences on non-exclusive acreages to contractors willing to undertake exploration activities, while the Commission, as the industry regulator, ensures that national production and reserve targets are met through strategic collaborations.

Eyesan added that the execution of the PEL No. 5 agreement reflects increasing interest and momentum in exploration activities across the upstream sector.

In his remarks, the Managing Director of SeaSeisGeophysical Limited, Goke Adeniyi, described the project as the company’s largest undertaking in Africa, highlighting the vast opportunities within Nigeria’s upstream oil and gas industry.

He noted that the PEL 5 area—carefully selected within the Outer Fold and Thrust Belt of the Eastern Niger Delta—represents one of Nigeria’s most prolific yet geologically complex hydrocarbon regions.

Adeniyi further explained that the project will deploy TGS GeoStreamer dual-sensor technology, featuring long offsets, wide tow, and triple-source broadband acquisition techniques.

He expressed confidence that the high-fidelity 3D seismic data generated will significantly enhance operators’ ability to evaluate prospects with greater accuracy and confidence.

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