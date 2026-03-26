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Easter Delights at Abuja Continental: A Celebration of Flavour and Fun 

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Easter Delights at Abuja Continental: A Celebration of Flavour and Fun 

by Editor0149
 Abuja Continental Hotel, the recent winner of the Luxury Lifestyle Awards for Best Luxury Hotel and Conference Centre in Nigeria, is set to make this Easter one to remember. From April 3 to April 6, 2026, the hotel will be transformed into a vibrant family haven, offering a multi-day Easter program centred on indulgence, adventure, and festive fun.
The celebrations kick off on Friday, April 3, 2026, with a themed Easter buffet featuring signature meals such as roast lamb, chocolate eggs, hot cross buns, and other seasonal favourites. The buffet will be available from 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm, and guests are invited to indulge in the delicious flavours and aromas.
On Easter Sunday, April 5, 2026, guests can savour a delightful Easter brunch from 12:30 pm to 4:00 pm, complete with curated Easter-inspired cocktails and mocktails at the Pool Bar and Lounge.
The fun doesn’t stop there, as the hotel will also be hosting a Kids Fun Zone, offering exciting activities such as bouncy castle, bunny mascot appearances, face painting, arts and crafts sessions, and an Easter egg scavenger hunt.
Richard Mutanda, Cluster Director of Sales and Marketing, stated, “At Abuja Continental, Easter is about enchanting every guest – from gourmet delights and creative cocktails for adults to boundless energy and surprises for kids. Our comprehensive program ensures families feel fully immersed in the festive magic.”
The hotel’s Easter celebrations promise to be an unforgettable experience, with something for everyone. Whether you’re looking to indulge in gourmet dining, enjoy vibrant family entertainment, or simply relax in luxurious surroundings, Abuja Continental Hotel is the perfect destination.
Aurelio Giraudo, General Manager, remarked, “We have carefully curated every detail to blend indulgence, thoughtful gifting, and vibrant activities. This Easter, Abuja Continental offers the perfect escape to bond, relax, and make cherished memories in a setting of true luxury and warmth.”
With its exceptional offers, vibrant activities, and luxurious surroundings, Abuja Continental Hotel is set to make this Easter one to remember. Don’t miss out on the fun – book your stay now and experience the ultimate in Easter luxury.
The hotel’s Easter program is designed to cater to guests of all ages, ensuring that everyone has a memorable and enjoyable experience. From the Kids Fun Zone to the themed Easter buffet, there’s something for everyone at Abuja Continental Hotel.
“Spaces for brunches and special activities are limited and expected to fill quickly. Secure your spot and take advantage of these exclusive offers,depicting  the Easter celebrations of the year ” Richard declared
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