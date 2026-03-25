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Health

World TB Day: Gov Soludo’s wife mulls ending disease soon

by Peter Anayo0137

 

 PAMELA EBOH, Awka

Wife of Anambra State Governor, Dr. Mrs. Nonye Soludo on Tuesday said that ending Tuberculosis (TB) disease is possible, noting that the responsibility lies solely on the people to take smarter and more sincere actions.

She stated this in a press statement to commemorate the 2026 World Tuberculosis Day.

Mrs Soludo pointed out that thousands of people and families are currently being ravaged by the highly contagious disease, adding that the death toll from it is becoming alarming.

While stressing that the solution to it is now close, she said: “Ending TB is possible, but the responsibility lies solely on us to take smarter and more sincere actions.

“Tuberculosis (TB) today remains a major health threat in our society, with thousands of people and families severely affected.

 The mortality figures from this contagious disease are equally disturbing.

“The good news is that TB diagnosis and treatment are free in public health facilities and many private hospitals in Nigeria.

The solution is now as close as ever.

“Once you or anyone around you notice any of the symptoms — persistent cough lasting for more than three weeks, chest pain, coughing up blood or phlegm, fever, night sweats, fatigue, and unexplained weight loss — rush to any nearby health facility and get yourself checked.

“Don’t hesitate to do this because together in action, we can end TB deaths in our communities.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

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