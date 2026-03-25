Tragedy as petrol tanker crushes 6 persons to death in Ibadan

A petroleum truck on Tuesday crushed no fewer than six persons to death along the Beere/Agodi Road in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no fewer than six tricycles, otherwise known as ‘Keke’, were also destroyed by the truck.

According to an eyewitness, the driver of the truck lost control of the vehicle at the Beere end of the road.

“It ran over two tricycles at Beere, leaving the two passengers dead before heading toward the Oje Market Road, where it ended up killing another four people,” said the eyewitness.

However, another eyewitness, who is a motorcyclist, said the death rate was more than six.

The eyewitness alleged that some unidentified corpses had earlier been packed in body bags.

NAN gathered that several others who suffered varying degrees of injuries were said to be receiving medical attention at various hospitals in the town.

One of the survivors, who identified himself as Kamoru, said he was test-running his tricycle after leaving the mechanic village when the accident happened.

According to him, the truck rammed into his tricycle, but he managed to survive.

At the Divisional Police Station, Mapo, a relation of one of the deceased said he lost a brother who had only named his daughter three days ago.

“I thought he would survive because at the initial stage, he lost his two legs before he finally gave up the ghost in the hospital.

“My brother is gone, leaving behind a 10-day-old child,” he said.

Confirming the accident, a senior police officer, who craved anonymity, said two of the corpses and the affected vehicles had been taken to the Divisional Police Station in Mapo.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer in Oyo State, Ayanlade Olayinka, who also confirmed the accident, could not ascertain the actual number of victims, dead or left with injuries.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2