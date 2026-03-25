Land grabbing: CASER raises the alarm over heightening land scam in Abuja, calls on FCCPC to protect Nigerians

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

The Citizens Advocacy for Social and Economic Rights (CASER) has called for urgent action over escalating and heightened land scams in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory. (FCT).

This is coming even as the body urged the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), to urgently intervene and protect Nigerians from the growing menace of fraudulent land sales across the FCT.

The Executive Director, Citizens Advocacy for Social and Economic Rights, Barr. Frank Tietie, made the disclosure while briefing reporters in Abuja, on Tuesday expressing deep concern over the alarming proliferation of unregulated land vendors operating both on the streets of Abuja and across social media platforms.

Tasking the media on the development, he said thousands of plots and purported “estate developments” are being marketed and sold for tens of millions of Naira without any verifiable title or certification from the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

The Director, said many of these land transactions are based on false claims, fabricated documents, and misleading assurances designed to lure unsuspecting members of the public into parting with substantial sums of money.

“What we are witnessing is a coordinated pattern of consumer exploitation. Unscrupulous land vendors are taking advantage of regulatory gaps to defraud Nigerians of their life savings under the guise of property ownership,” CASER stated.

The organization noted that victims of these schemes are often left with no legal title, face protracted disputes, and in many cases become entangled in police investigations and costly litigation, with little hope of recovering their funds.

CASER emphasized that the situation poses a serious threat not only to individual consumers but also to public confidence in Nigeria’s real estate sector and the integrity of land administration in the FCT.

Relying on the provisions of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act, 2018, CASER urged the FCCPC to take immediate and decisive steps to curb the fraudulent practices and safeguard consumers.

Specifically, the organization called on the Commission to -develop and enforce strict regulatory standards governing the advertisement and sale of land and real estate across FCT.

“Mandate full disclosure of land title status and approvals in all property transactions;

“Establish a transparent verification system in collaboration with the FCTA to enable buyers confirm the authenticity of land before purchase;

“Introduce licensing and accreditation requirements for all land vendors and estate developers operating in Abuja;

“Launch nationwide public awareness campaigns on the risks of unverified land transactions.”

Tietie, gurthet urged FCCPC to investigate and prosecute individuals and entities engaged in fraudulent land marketing schemes.

According to the Human Rights Activist, protection of consumers in Nigeria must extend to the real estate sector, adding, that the current situation, if left unchecked, will continue to erode public trust and expose citizens to devastating financial losses.

Addressing land fraud in Abuja, he said is not only a consumer protection imperative but also a critical step toward strengthening governance, transparency, and the rule of law in Nigeria’s urban development framework.

CASER reaffirmed its commitment to pursuing all lawful measures, including regulatory engagement and possible legal action, to ensure that Nigerians are protected from economic exploitation in the real estate market.

For a better society

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