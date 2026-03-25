FG unveils plans to lift 50m Nigerians out of poverty by 2030

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr. Bernard Doro, has inaugurated the “One Humanitarian-One Poverty Response System (OHOPRS)” aimed at lifting 50 million Nigerians out of poverty by 2030.

Doro unveiled the initiative at a National Technical Workshop for stakeholders in the humanitarian sector at the UN House on Tuesday in Abuja.

The minister explained that the OHOPRS was unified national architecture for ending poverty in Nigeria, adding that over 63 per cent of Nigerians faced multidimensional poverty.

He itemised the challenges facing the humanitarian activities as, structural gap-chronic fragmentation across MDAs, states, and local governments, visibility crisis, and coordination conflict.

“Others include Siloed Data, uncoordinated beneficiary registers, inefficient funding, duplicated efforts that fail to reach the last mile, fragmentation, lack of synergy, limited social proof/impact, stagnation and lack of a unified “Poverty Exit” pathway.

“We have been managing poverty, not ending it. It is time for a paradigm shift.

“To end poverty, Nigeria does not lack interventions, but lack the systems to facilitate the effective actualisation of the interventions.”

According to him, OHOPRS is the new national backbone designed to merge and integrate humanitarian relief, long-term development, and social protection.

He noted that the system also aligned MDAs, state governments, and development partners, but lacked individuals from vulnerability to support, exit and growth.

“There is a clear national direction on the OHOPRS; President Bola Tinubu ‘s vision is uncompromising. The mandate is to lift 50 million Nigerians out of poverty by 2030.

“Also, to implement real-time, digital accountability, re-establish government-led coordination and align every stakeholder to a single national system.

“Meanwhile, the core principles are, one system, one register and one pathway; one National Data Backbone: the “Single Source of Truth.”

“One Unified Beneficiary System: No more “double-dipping” or exclusions, one Poverty Exit Pathway: A structured roadmap to self-reliance and one National Coordination Platform: Total alignment of all actors,” Doro said.

He further explained the OHOPRS’ architecture, poverty exit pathway, poverty intelligence lab, data-driven governance, evolution of the response, roles and responsibilities, expected national impact, and operationalisation of the vision.

“OHOPRS is more than a reform; it is Nigeria’s blueprint for lifting our people from poverty to prosperity.

“The focus is shifting from the ‘poverty line’ to the ‘prosperity ladder’. Yesterday, we managed the challenge. Today, we architect the end,” Doro said.

Also, the Minister of State, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr Tanko Sununu, said the OHOPRS aimed to synergise efforts across various sectors and agencies to ensure a coordinated response.

“When we have one response plan, it means we are going to have a way that everyone can put effort together, so that we can have a proper plan, execution, tracing, tracking, and then measurement of internal outcomes.

“By allowing humanitarian aid with long-term development goals, the programme can address the immediate survival needs while also focusing on sustainable social mobility,” Sununu said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the organisations in attendance include, International NGO Forum, European Union, UNOCHA, IOM UNICEF, ECHO, World Bank and other stakeholders from the subnational.

The organisations in attendance pledged their commitments and supports to the successful implementation of the OHOPRS initiated by the Humanitarian Affairs Ministry.

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