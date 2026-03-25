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Deputy speaker flying the city boy movement flag hands over to Abia state Coordinator, Mayor Lucky Igbokwe with his Exco held in Abia

by Peter Anayo0126

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives RT Hon Benjamin Okezie Kalu (right), flying the city boy movement flag, handed over to Abia state Coordinator, Mayor Lucky Igbokwe with his Exco. During the ceremony in Umuahia, Abia.

 

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