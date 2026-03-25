Deputy Speaker calls for tech transfer, local manufacturing partnerships to drive job creation, stem migration

Delegation from First Step Forum, Amos Magaji (l) Edward Heyer (2nd left), Marc Jost (3rd left), Gudrun Kugler (2nd right) with the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Benjamin Kalu, PhD LL.D, CFR (m), during a courtesy visit on monday in Abuja..Photo: Deputy Speaker’s Media Office.

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon. Benjamin Kalu has called for increased technology transfer and local production partnerships with European countries as a strategic pathway to harness Nigeria’s abundant raw materials, create jobs for its growing youth population, and curb irregular migration.

Kalu according to a release issued by his Special Assistant on Press Affairs Udora Orizu, made the call while receiving a delegation of European parliamentarians under the First Step Forum, led by Marc Jost, during a courtesy visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and fostering collaboration on shared global challenges.

Advocating for the economic model known as “near-shoring,” the Deputy Speaker emphasized the need to relocate technology, finance, and industrial capacity closer to regions where raw materials are sourced, particularly in Africa.

“We have a huge population within our youth demography. You have the capital and the technology; we have the raw materials. The question is why are we not practising what the economy calls near-shoring?” Kalu said

He explained that near-shoring entails situating industrial processes within countries that produce primary resources, rather than exporting such resources in their raw form.

According to him, Nigeria should move from exporting commodities like cocoa and lithium to processing them locally into finished goods such as chocolate and electric vehicle batteries.

“Why should I export my cocoa to you when you can bring your technology and finance here to turn it into chocolate? Let our cocoa farms become chocolate factories. That is value addition, that is job creation,” he stated

Kalu further highlighted Nigeria’s vast lithium deposits, describing them as among the best globally, and stressed the need for partnerships that would enable local production of batteries amid the global transition to cleaner energy.

He called for a reset in Africa-Europe relations, urging both sides to move beyond historical grievances and build a future anchored on mutual respect, partnership, and shared prosperity.

Speaking on Nigeria’s religious diversity, Kalu described it as a source of strength rather than division, noting that the country’s pluralism enriches governance and decision-making.

“Our diversity is not a disadvantage; it is a beautiful coloration that allows us to see issues from multiple perspectives. That is how we achieve balanced and inclusive governance,” he said.

The Deputy Speaker highlighted the inclusive disposition of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, noting that despite being a Muslim, the President promotes religious harmony, as reflected in national policies and symbolic actions, including the recent unveiling of a chapel at the National Assembly attended by the First Lady.

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