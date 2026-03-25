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Delegation from European Parliament under the First Step Forum, courtesy visit to deputy speaker in Abuja

by Peter Anayo0135

From left… Edward Heyer, Marc Jost, Gudrun Kugler with Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives RT Hon Benjamin Okezie Kalu and other delegates from the European Parliament under the First Step Forum led by leader Marc Jost, during their courtesy visit to the deputy speaker in Abuja.

 

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