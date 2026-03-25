COPDEM-ADC Middle Belt drums support for Southern presidential candidate

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

The Coalition for the Protection of Democracy, in collaboration with Action Democratic Congress (ADC) in the Middle Belt, has resolved to support a Southern Nigerian presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections.

The group emphasized fairness, inclusion, and national balance as reasons for their decision.

The coalition vowed to continue to engage in Nigeria’s political process as a conscious, strategic, and decisive political bloc committed to fairness, inclusion, and national unity.

These and many more wide ranging national issues form part of the resolution agreed upon on Tuesday during the COPDEM-ADC Middle Belt strategic conference held in Jos with a theme ” Nigeria at crossroads: building the winning coalition for 2027″.

Leader of the coalition, Prince Rwang Pam Junior admitted that the strength of the Middle Belt lies in its ability to shape and stabilise national political outcomes through strategic alliances.

Pam declared that, “the Middle Belt will not seek to lead from the front in 2027 — it will lead from the centre, by shaping a fair, inclusive, and winning coalition for Nigeria.”

“The Middle Belt is no longer a silent partner in Nigeria’s politics — it is a decisive force, and its voice will shape the outcome of 2027 general elections by escalating its role as the ‘SWING STATES.”

“Nigeria will not be rescued by politics as usual — it will be rebuilt by a coalition founded on fairness, inclusion, and national balance.

Therefore, our resolve to support a candidate from the South is NONE Negotiable”, he stated.

The coalition leader acknowledged that the conference reaffirms commitment to democracy, good governance, and inclusive leadership.

“Participants called on all democratic stakeholders, political actors, and citizens to embrace the principles of fairness, inclusion, strategic cooperation, and national unity as the foundation for Nigeria’s next phase of political leadership.”

For a better society

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