Zenith Bank appoints Okwudili as Executive Director

Zenith Bank Plc has announced the appointment of Mr Kennedy Okwudili as an Executive Director of the bank, effective May 1, 2026.

The bank made this known in a corporate disclosure through the Nigerian Exchange Ltd on Tuesday.

It noted that the appointment aligned with its tradition and succession strategy of grooming leaders from within its system.

The bank said the development would further strengthen its executive management team.

Mr Okwudili holds a Bachelor of Science (Hons) in Accounting from the University of Maiduguri, obtained in 1998 with a Second Class Upper Division.

He also earned a Master of Business Administration from the Ahmadu Bello University in 2008, and a Master of Science in Accounting from Veritas University Abuja in 2021.

According to the bank, Okwudili has over 25 years of banking experience, spanning areas such as credit and marketing, treasury, compliance, and operations.

Okwudili is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).

He is also an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN).

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