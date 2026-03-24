Wike calls for genuine reconciliation, party loyalty at PDP NEC meeting

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and prominent leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, Nyesom Wike, has urged members of the party to demonstrate genuine commitment to unity and reconciliation as the PDP prepares for its National Convention scheduled for March 29 and 30, 2026.

Speaking at the party’s 107th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Monday, Wike addressed party leaders, members of the House of Representatives, zonal and state chairmen, and other stakeholders, emphasizing the need for sincerity and discipline within the party.

He began by thanking God for the opportunity to deliberate on the affairs of the PDP and commended the National Working Committee and other party organs for their efforts toward organizing the forthcoming convention.

Wike noted that several speakers had outlined critical issues affecting the party, stressing that unity must remain the foundation for progress.

Wike likened internal disputes among party members to disagreements between brothers, insisting that reconciliation must follow conflict.

He, however, cautioned that reconciliation must be genuine, warning against individuals who seek to exploit the party for personal gain, particularly in securing electoral tickets, only to abandon it afterward.

“I don’t like people who will not show commitment but want to use the party for tickets and dump it later. It must be about sincerity, whether you get a ticket or not,” he said.

The former Rivers State governor issued a stern warning that party members who fail to show commitment to the upcoming convention should not expect acceptance afterward.

“After this NEC meeting, anybody that does not show commitment to the convention should not come back after and claim to be fully back. That will not be accepted,” he declared.

On internal reconciliation, Wike stressed that while efforts must continue, they cannot be forced on unwilling individuals, using the analogy that “you can drag a horse to the stream, but you cannot force it to drink water.”

He also criticized what he described as deceptive political practices in Nigeria, where politicians allegedly mislead constituents for electoral gain and abandon them after winning elections.

According to him, such behavior has eroded public trust in leadership.

“It is not right that we only remember the people during elections by giving them motorcycles or sewing machines, only to abandon them afterward.

Leadership requires continuous engagement with the people,” he said.

Drawing from his personal political journey, Wike recounted how he rose to become governor without the backing of an incumbent, emphasizing that electoral success depends more on grassroots connection than political structures or federal influence.

He dismissed fears among aspirants who believe they cannot win elections without the support of sitting governors, insisting that confidence, determination, and connection with the people are more decisive factors.

“Remove fear from your body. The moment you have fear, you have already failed. Believe in yourself and your capacity,” he advised.

The PDP leader also downplayed the role of money in politics, arguing that financial resources alone cannot guarantee electoral victory.

He cited instances where well-funded political actors lost elections despite their advantages.

“Money is not everything. It has limitations. What matters is character and connection with the people,” he added.

Wike further criticized politicians who, according to him, lack integrity, stressing that leadership must be guided by principle rather than opportunism.

In a veiled reference to recent political disagreements, he took a swipe at Seyi Makinde, expressing disappointment over claims allegedly made against him regarding meetings with the President.

He described the situation as unfortunate and warned against engaging in political battles without adequate preparation.

“Politics is not the same as contract business. They are different. You must understand what you are doing,” he said, drawing a distinction between political leadership and private commercial pursuits.

Reaffirming his stance, Wike insisted that doing the right thing must remain paramount, regardless of individual positions or influence within the party.

The NEC meeting forms part of a series of high-level consultations within the PDP aimed at stabilizing the party, strengthening internal democracy, and ensuring a successful National Convention later this month.

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