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Soludo appoints 39 years old former Commissioner for Budget as SSG

by Peter Anayo0154

 

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

 

The Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, has appointed his Budget and Economic Planning Commissioner. Mrs. Chiamaka Nnake as the new Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

Nnake’s new portfolio was announced through a statement issued by the Governor’s Press Secretary, Mr. Christian Aburime.

‎The 39-year-old Nnake, a native of Nawfia in Njikoka Local Government Area, is a seasoned finance and public sector professional with over 13 years of experience in finance, strategy development, and economic planning.

As the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning in Anambra State, she oversaw the mobilization, planning, and allocation of state resources to drive socio-economic development.

‎Prior to her appointment as Commissioner, Mrs. Nnake held key leadership positions in various state boards and initiatives, including the Anambra State Investment Promotion and Protection Agency and the Internal Revenue Service Board.

She has also served as Chairman of Solution Fun City Limited.

The former Commissioner who has driven reforms and promoted inclusive growth is also the Nigeria Chairperson for the Human Capital Opportunities for Prosperity and Equity (HOPE) Programme.

‎Before her journey to public service, Mrs. Nnake worked as a Senior Strategy Consultant at Price waterhouseCoopers (PwC) Nigeria, where she led numerous client engagements across various sectors. She has also worked as a Business Analyst at IHS Towers and as an Equity Research Analyst at Meristem Securities Limited.

‎Nnake holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Lagos Business School, a First-Class Honours degree in Accounting from Benson Idahosa University, and is also a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

She is married and blessed with three children.

 

For a better society

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