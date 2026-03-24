PDP NEC convenes 107th meeting, charts course for crucial national convention

…As BoT backs E-registration, Zoning Ahead of Crucial Convention

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The National Caretaker Working Committee (NCWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party on Monday held its 107th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, with a strong call for unity, discipline, and collective resolve ahead of the party’s crucial National Convention slated for March 29 and 30, 2026.

Addressing party leaders, stakeholders, and members at the gathering, the NCWC Chairman, Abdulrahman Mohammed, described the meeting as coming at a “defining moment” in the party’s history, noting that recent developments had placed the PDP on a path of renewed stability and progress.

He disclosed that the party had successfully conducted its State and Zonal Congresses nationwide, commending the largely peaceful and orderly nature of the exercises.

According to him, the congresses reflected the PDP’s commitment to democratic ideals and internal processes.

Mohammed praised party leaders, electoral officers, aspirants, and members for their roles in ensuring the success of the congresses, while congratulating those who emerged victorious.

He urged winners to see their emergence as a call to service, unity, and sacrifice for the growth of the party.

“Let me emphasize that in victory, we must remain magnanimous, and in contest, we must remain united. The PDP remains one indivisible family,” he said.

The chairman highlighted the significance of the forthcoming National Convention, describing it as a critical milestone that would shape the future direction of the party.

He commended the National Convention Planning Committee for its diligence and coordination, urging members to sustain their efforts to ensure a seamless exercise.

He also acknowledged the contributions of the Convention Committee Chairman, Okezie Ikpeazu, alongside other party leaders across the country, noting that their cooperation and commitment had strengthened unity within the PDP.

In a notable moment during the address, Mohammed paid tribute to the party’s National Leader, Barr Nyesom Wike, lauding his “doggedness, uncommon sacrifices, and courage” in stabilizing the party during challenging times.

The PDP chairman further revealed that the party had navigated recent legal and political challenges with maturity and adherence to due process, leading to significant progress in stabilizing its structures. He noted that recent judicial pronouncements had been embraced with a spirit of reconciliation and inclusiveness.“There is no victor and no vanquished—only a shared commitment to rebuild, reposition, and strengthen our Party,” he stated.

Mohammed called on all stakeholders to place the party’s collective interest above personal ambitions as the convention approaches, stressing the need for discipline, transparency, and respect for internal democratic processes.

He reaffirmed the PDP’s position as a formidable political force and a credible alternative for governance in Nigeria, citing its history, structure, and resilience as key strengths.

The NEC meeting, he said, should serve as a platform for consolidation, consultation, and collective resolve as the party prepares for the convention and future political engagements.

The session concluded with a message of optimism, as the chairman expressed confidence that the PDP would emerge stronger, more united, and better positioned to fulfill its responsibilities to Nigerians.

On his part, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mao Ohuabunwa, called for unity, restraint, and collective responsibility among party leaders and members

Ohuabunwa described the current period as “a very critical moment” in the PDP’s history, stressing the need for wisdom and a commitment to the collective interest of the party.

Delivering the BoT address, he conveyed greetings from the Board, which he described as “the conscience of the party,” and commended the leadership and members for the successful conduct of the Ward, Local Government, State, and Zonal Congresses across the country.

He noted that the exercises reaffirmed the PDP’s adherence to democratic principles and due process.

The BoT chairman also threw his weight behind the party’s ongoing electronic membership registration (e-registration), describing it as a significant step towards modernization, transparency, and credibility.

According to him, a credible membership register remains fundamental to the strength of any political organization, as it enhances internal democracy, improves planning, and builds confidence among members and stakeholders. He therefore urged party members nationwide to fully embrace the initiative to ensure its success.

Ohuabunwa emphasized that decisions taken at the NEC meeting would not only influence the outcome of the upcoming National Convention but also determine the future direction of the party.

He called on members to approach all deliberations with unity of purpose and a spirit of compromise.

On the contentious issue of zoning, expected to be presented by the party’s Zoning Committee, the BoT chairman urged NEC members to consider the recommendations with an open mind, guided by equity, justice, and the overriding need for unity.

“No arrangement is perfect, but what is most important is our collective willingness to accommodate one another for the greater good of the Party,” he said.

He further stressed that the strength of the PDP lies not in uniformity of opinion, but in its ability to manage differences and emerge stronger as a united entity. He cautioned against personal and sectional interests, urging leaders to prioritize the stability, cohesion, and progress of the party.

Highlighting the expectations of Nigerians and party faithful, Ohuabunwa warned that the PDP must not fall short at this critical juncture.

In his concluding remarks, he called for continued commitment to the ideals of the party, urging members to remain guided by wisdom and patience. He reaffirmed the need for unity under the party’s leadership, including National Leader Nyesom Wike, National Chairman Abdulrahman Mohammed, and National Secretary Samuel Anyanwu.

He declared that the PDP would remain strong and united, expressing confidence that the party would continue to move forward as a cohesive and forward-looking political force.

Othe members that attended the meeting includes,Sen. Abba Moro, Senate Minority Leader,

Sen. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, and Kingsley Chinda, minority leader, House of Reps.

For a better society

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