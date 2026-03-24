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Nigerian Navy seizes illegal fuel consignment, arrests 8 suspected oil thieves in Rivers state

by Peter Anayo0140

 

 

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

 

The Nigerian Navy has recorded another operational success under Operation DELTA SENTINEL with the interception of a large consignment of illegally refined petroleum products and the arrest of suspected oil thieves in the Degema/Ogbogoro/Ogbologo general areas of Rivers State.

This operational breakthrough was contained in a statement signed by Navy Captain AA Folorunsho,
Director Naval Information, over the weekend.

According to the statement, acting on credible intelligence on ongoing illicit activities within the area, personnel of Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) PATHFINDER deployed an Anti-Crude Oil Theft patrol team which led to the interception of two wooden boats laden with about 44,000 litres of suspected illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO).

The operation also resulted in the arrest of eight suspects linked to the illegal activity, while additional armed accomplices fled the scene upon sighting the naval patrol team.

The arrested suspects and recovered products are currently in custody and will be handed over to the appropriate authorities for further investigation and possible prosecution.

The Nigerian Navy reiterates that this success aligns with the directive of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, who has charged operational commanders to intensify efforts against crude oil theft,
illegal bunkering and other maritime crimes across the nation’s maritime domain.

The Service remains committed to sustaining the operational tempo of Operation DELTA SENTINEL through intelligence-driven operations, enhanced patrols and inter-agency collaboration to safeguard
Nigeria’s critical national assets and economic interests.

 

For a better society

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