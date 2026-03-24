INEC defends review, seeks input on new guidelines

…. As IPAC slams Electoral Act 2026, demands urgent amendments ahead of 2027 Polls

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA,Abuja

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, has unveiled a comprehensive review of the Commission’s Regulations and Guidelines for Political Parties, describing the move as a critical step toward strengthening Nigeria’s democratic process ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking at a consultative meeting with leaders of political parties at INEC headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday, Amupitan said the revised guidelines are designed to align with the Electoral Act 2026 and address systemic challenges affecting party operations and electoral credibility.

The INEC chairman emphasized that credible elections begin long before polling day, stressing the importance of transparency in candidate selection processes.

He added that the updated framework was developed under constitutional provisions and in line with the new electoral law, insisting that “we cannot navigate a 2027 horizon using a 2022 map.”

Amupitan highlighted the tight electoral schedule facing stakeholders, revealing that presidential and National Assembly elections are slated for January 16, 2027, while governorship and state assembly polls will hold on February 6, 2027.

According to him, the shortened timelines introduced by the Electoral Act 2026 demand what he described as “surgical precision” in planning and execution by both INEC and political parties.

The revised guidelines cover critical aspects of political party administration, including registration and mergers, internal operations, primaries, campaign conduct, finances, and deregistration procedures.

Amupitan said the reforms aim to eliminate opaque practices in party primaries, which he identified as a major driver of voter apathy and post-election litigation.

The new framework also introduces clearer rules for campaign activities, ensuring that rallies and processions are conducted peacefully and with respect for citizens’ rights.

The INEC chairman referenced provisions in the Electoral Act 2026 empowering the Commission to determine election spending limits in consultation with political parties.

He urged party leaders to pay close attention to clauses dealing with election expenses, particularly those governing party primaries and campaign financing, noting that transparency in funding is essential for credible elections.

Amupitan disclosed that the review process was informed by empirical findings from the Political Party Performance Index (PPPI), a diagnostic tool developed with support from the Westminster Foundation for Democracy.

The index, he said, revealed a significant gap between party constitutions and grassroots realities, underscoring the need for reforms to bridge the disconnect.

INEC chairman announced that the revised guidelines incorporate measurable benchmarks for the participation of women, youth, and Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in party activities and electoral processes.

Amupitan urged political parties to view the new regulations not as constraints but as safeguards designed to protect the integrity of the electoral process.

He called on stakeholders to engage constructively during the consultation process, emphasizing that INEC remains committed to neutrality while taking a firm stance against the erosion of democratic values.

Reaffirming the Commission’s role as an impartial umpire, Amupitan stressed the need for collective responsibility in building a transparent and credible electoral system.

He said “We meet today not merely as regulators and political actors, but as joint custodians of Nigeria’s democratic future,” Amupitan said, noting that the Commission had undertaken a rigorous technical review of the 2022 regulations to reflect current legal and political realities.

“By sharpening these rules, we are protecting the sovereign will of the Nigerian people from the point of nomination to the final declaration of results,” he said.

In his remarks,National Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council, Dr. Yusuf Mamman Dantalle, called for the immediate amendment or outright repeal of the Electoral Act 2026, warning that its current provisions could undermine Nigeria’s democratic process and jeopardize the credibility of the 2027 General Election.

Dantalle made tthis declaration while delivering a keynote address at a high-level meeting between the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and leaders of political parties, held at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

The IPAC chairman described the Electoral Act 2026 as a “significant regression,” noting that it fell short of public expectations despite widespread citizen participation during earlier public hearings on constitutional and electoral reforms.

According to him, rather than strengthening democratic processes, the law introduces provisions that could “impede, weaken, and destabilize” Nigeria’s hard-earned democracy.

“It is particularly concerning that this contentious Electoral Act formed the basis upon which INEC released the timetable and schedule for the 2027 General Elections,” Dantalle said, warning that the development has placed undue pressure on political parties especially those outside government.

A major highlight of IPAC’s demands is the rejection of the Act’s provision mandating direct primaries for political parties. Dantalle argued that the mode of candidate selection should remain an internal party affair, free from legislative imposition.

He urged the National Assembly of Nigeria to urgently revisit the law and restore the option of indirect primaries, emphasizing that flexibility in internal party processes is essential for inclusivity and political stability.

The IPAC chairman also criticized the requirement for political parties to submit membership registers, including members’ National Identification Numbers (NIN), within a tight window from April 1 to April 21, 2026.

He described the directive as “impractical and exclusionary,” warning that it could disenfranchise millions of Nigerians who lack access to NIN registration facilities.

“In the spirit of participatory democracy, this requirement should be expunged,” he stated.

Dantalle further stressed the need for the full restoration of electronic transmission of election results, particularly through INEC’s IReV portal.

He insisted that results should be transmitted immediately after announcement at polling units without conditional provisions, describing the measure as “a fundamental demand of the Nigerian people” and a key safeguard for transparency.

Referencing the controversies that trailed the 2023 Nigerian presidential election, he warned against a repeat of past lapses, saying such occurrences must not be allowed to recur.

The IPAC leader also expressed concern over what he described as weakened penalties for vote buying in the new law, warning that the trend continues to erode electoral credibility.

He renewed calls for the establishment of an Electoral Offences Commission to ensure accountability and deter malpractice.

Dantalle disclosed that IPAC has formally urged the National Assembly to repeal the Electoral Act 2026 and called on development partners and the international community to deploy diplomatic influence in support of Nigeria’s democracy.

“The international community is closely observing Nigeria’s democratic trajectory,” he said, adding that expectations are high for improved outcomes in 2027.

Dantalle charged INEC to demonstrate professionalism, technological efficiency, and zero tolerance for operational lapses—particularly in the deployment of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the IReV portal.

“The credibility of the Commission is at stake, and public confidence hinges on the assurance that every vote will count,” he noted.

Reaffirming IPAC’s role as the umbrella body of all registered political parties, Dantalle pledged the Council’s continued commitment to fostering political stability, credible elections, and democratic consolidation in Nigeria.

He emphasized the need for leadership anchored on integrity, accountability, and public trust, warning that voter apathy and distrust would persist without decisive reforms.

“We must collectively sanitise our political environment and uphold standards that inspire public confidence,” he said.

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