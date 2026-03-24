Gov Mbah in London, ignites investors’ interest in Enugu

. As NGX, UBA confirm Enugu is positioning as investors’ haven

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has ignited foreign investors’ interest in the state with prospective investors expressing the readiness to immediately key into opportunities across various sectors of the state’s economy.

Mbah said investors should expect between 25 and 40 percent return on their investments, noting that global manufacturers and international partners were already establishing a presence in the state, recognising its strategic position as well as the opportunities and reform agenda that were underway.

The governor, who was on the president’s entourage during the state visit to the United Kingdom, UK, spoke at the UK-Nigeria Project Agglomeration Compact 2026 delivered by Mutandis Africa, a pan-African investment and trade facilitation platform in collaboration with the Dr. Zacch Adedeji-led Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) in the House of Lords on the sidelines of Tinubu’s visit.

The investment forum brought Enugu State, senior federal government officials, and private sector leaders to engage directly with the UK’s senior investor community, including private equity funds, sovereign wealth investors, development finance institutions, infrastructure platforms, pension capital, and family offices.

He said, “We have numerous projects that have been curated for international investors: the international airport currently being expanded in Enugu is designed to serve a regional population of approximately 30 million people, thus transforming Enugu into a gateway for the entire southeast economic corridor, linking surrounding states whose economies are themselves growing rapidly.

“In tourism and hospitality, Enugu’s natural landscape, a hill-top city surrounded by waterfalls, caves and remarkable scenery, is being repositioned as a destination for both leisure and business travel.

New hotels, a conference centre and revitalised resorts are being developed to support this vision.

“In agriculture, we are modernising production through agritech and commercial farming initiatives that strengthen food security while building export-oriented value chains.

“Power drives every modern economy. Today, more than 50% of the region still lacks reliable electricity, creating an opportunity to deliver dependable power to over 15 million people.

“In healthcare and education, we are expanding services across communities to build the skilled workforce and stable environment that serious investment requires.

“And at the heart of this transformation lies one of our most ambitious developments: a new smart city spanning approximately 10,000 hectares, currently breaking ground, designed to become a modern commercial and residential hub for the region.”

Mbah further hailed President Tinubu’s reforms, especially the structural shift where he said states were being increasingly empowered to act as economic engines in their own right.

“Importantly also, under President Tinubu’s leadership, bold reforms have been implemented to restore macroeconomic stability and improve investor confidence.

The foreign exchange market has been unified, fiscal reforms are strengthening transparency, and the Nigeria Tax Act is helping to create a modern fiscal architecture designed to support long-term investment,” he added.

He said Tinubu’s UK visit signaled a paradigm shift that now enables subnational governments to also drive economic growth.

“For Nigeria, it signals a new era in which sub-national governments are not simply administrators, but active stewards of economic growth.

“For investors, it marks an opportunity to engage not only with a country, but with dynamic regions within that country that are building credible, bankable opportunities,” he said.

Speaking, Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group, NGX, Dr. Umaru Kwairanga, and the Group Managing Director/CEO of the United Bank for Africa, Oliver Alawuba, reinforced Governor Mbah’s message and Enugu State’s current strategic positioning as one of Nigeria’s leading sub-national economies.

Kwairanga said the NGX was on track to deliver three times its performance in 2025 due to rising investor confidence and key policy drivers, particularly the ongoing banking sector recapitalisation.

Speaking on the outcome, Founder/CEO of Mutandis Africa, Chinelo Anohu, said investors, who were drawn from various global economies, were very eager to key into the various opportunities, with special focus on aviation sector and real estate sector opportunities.

They are also keen on bringing in smart solutions that would support Enugu’s Smart Schools and Smart City.

“The governor’s astute delivery of opportunities in the state and mastery of relevant data were quite compelling. Post-event event transaction processes will commence immediately,” she added.

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