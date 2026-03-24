FCT to get major urban overhaul as Wike engages Japan on master plan review

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, Barrister Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, has indicated a significant new direction for the development of Nigeria’s capital city, revealing plans for a strategic collaboration with Japan to review and modernise the 1979 Abuja Master Plan.

The initiative, designed to reposition the city’s expansion in line with present-day demands and projections up to the year 2050, took centre stage during a courtesy visit by a senior Japanese delegation to the FCT Ministry on Tuesday.

The delegation was headed by Japan’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Suzuki Hideo, alongside the Chief Representative of the Japan International Cooperation Agency, Ishigame Keiji.

Addressing the delegation, Wike conveyed deep gratitude for Japan’s longstanding support and technical input into Nigeria’s development efforts.

He acknowledged that the foundational design of the Federal Capital Territory was significantly influenced by Japanese expertise, underscoring the enduring impact of that partnership.

“Thank you for coming this morning. On behalf of the FCT Administration, I appreciate the relationship between Nigeria and Japan,” Wike said.

“I am fully aware of the projects through JICA. It is very key for us because I do know the design of Abuja was done by Japan, and now they need to look at it again in order to carry out other structural developments.”

The Minister commended the Japanese government for its consistency in supporting the education, health, and nutrition sectors, specifically highlighting the training of Nigerian teachers in Tokyo.

“We will continue to cooperate with you to see that this is actualized.

It should provide an environment where you continue to partner with us and see that the leadership agenda of Mr. President comes to reality,” Wike added, while accepting an invitation to lead a delegation to Japan for a high-level study tour.

Earlier, Ambassador Suzuki Hideo lauded Wike’s leadership and reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to “co-creating a shared future” with Nigeria.

He emphasized that the development of Abuja as a political and administrative hub is vital for the nation’s overall progress.

“The government of Japan and JICA have been engaged in various development projects, including not only basic infrastructure such as electricity and healthcare but also the construction of a hub facility that serves as a center for startup support,” the Ambassador stated.

Ambassador Hideo also invited the Minister to a handover ceremony scheduled for March 26th for a pilot plastic collection facility, a joint initiative with UNIDO aimed at promoting the plastics value chain in the capital.

Providing a technical breakdown of the intervention, JICA Chief Representative, Mr. Ishigame Keiji, revealed that the agency is ready to move quickly into priority infrastructure development with “visible and rapid results.”

“Our goal is to upgrade the original 1979 Master Plan to meet the needs of Abuja up to the year 2050,” Ishigame explained.

“We are focusing on four key value additions: driving economic development and job creation, integrating the private sector, ensuring sustainability through strategic environmental assessment, and addressing contemporary themes like climate resilience and social inclusion.”

Ishigame detailed JICA’s extensive portfolio in the FCT, which includes a $9 million solar power project for water treatment that saves the FCT Water Board 31 million Naira annually, an $11 million diagnostic upgrade for the NCDC, and a $12 million project to stabilize the city’s power grid.

The initiative will be overseen by five specialised technical working groups made up of experts from the Japan International Cooperation Agency and officials of the Federal Capital Development Authority.

Under the outlined timeline, 2026 has been designated as the “baseline year” for the review process, while comprehensive implementation plans are projected to be completed by 2027.

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