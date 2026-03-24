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Politics

Convention: Screening Committee clears APC National Chairman, Secretary, Ajibola Basiru

by Peter Anayo0196

 

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

There are strong indications that the All Progressives Congress Screening Committee has cleared both the National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda and the National Secretary of the party, Senator Ajibola Basiru, as nobody else contested their positions as at the end of the screening exercise on Tuesday.

Indications that the two officials have been cleared for the party’s forthcoming national convention scheduled for March 27-28 at Eagle Square, Abuja emerged after their screening when both of them came out of the hall with broad smiles on their faces.

Basiru was the second to be screened on Tuesday morning, after the National Chairman by the APC National Convention Aspirants’ Screening Committee, chaired by Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, at the Transcorp Hilton Abuja.

Speaking with newsmen after the exercise, Basiru described the screening as very successful, saying the committee acknowledged the strides made under his leadership as the overseer of the party’s National Secretariat since August 2023.

In his words: “The committee acknowledged what we have been doing since we assumed office and charged us to continue working towards growing the party further, ensuring cohesion, fairness, and justice for all members,” he said.

Basiru highlighted the progress made during his tenure, citing the expansion of APC membership through an e-registration system, which has grown the party’s database to about 12 million members.

He expressed confidence in his ability to continue leading the party, vowing to deepen party structures and ensure fairness and justice for all members.

Despite the competitive nature of party contests, Basiru stated that his stewardship has delivered measurable progress, earning him the committee’s nod to proceed to the convention.

Basiru is set to be re-elected for his position, and he aims to continue driving the party’s growth and cohesion.

When asked about the screening, he said, “It was okay. The committee acknowledged what we have been doing since we assumed office and charged us to continue working towards growing the party,
ensuring cohesion, fairness, and justice for all members.”

 

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