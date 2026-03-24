Bayelsa at brink of power generation as Gas Turbine project reaches final stage

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

The commissioner for information, Orientation, and strategy, Hon. Ebiowu Kuku-Obi, stated that over the past few months, the government has been working toward achieving power generation by february but it was not complete.

She however noted that at this stage the focus is on ensuring that everything is fully set and ready.

According to her, there is a strong expectation that the president of the nation will be invited to commission the gas turbine project, she explained that several processes must be completed to make this possible and therefore urged the people of Bayelsa to continue supporting the government.

She emphasized that many citizens have already visited the site and witnessed the progress firsthand.

“Furthermore, she advised against uninformed criticism, encouraging residents to visit project sites and see the government’s efforts for themselves.

She stressed that substantial investments have been made and expressed confidence that the people of Bayelsa will benefit from the project. ”

“She appealed for patience and continued trust, assuring that the electricity supply will improve in no distant time,on the question of inviting the president and setting a date, she noted that such arrangements follow due process and cannot be rushed.”

Speaking on the progress of the project the site manager, engineer Steve Bubagha, explained that the team is currently carrying out detailed checks on all completed work.

He clarified that test running has not yet begun and preferred not to describe the stage as commissioning.

Instead he said the team is carefully revisiting all installations down to the bolts to ensure everything is properly in place.

“When asked to rate the level of completion, he responded cautiously noting that the turbine project is highly sensitive.

He however, explained that while significant progress has been made it is important to speak carefully, but he acknowledged that the achievements so far are evident and attributed the progress to the grace of God.”

He added that a day will come when the system will undergo its first test run but declined to provide a specific date, stating that only the managing director is authorized to disclose that information.

Addressing the scope of coverage he confirmed that, for now the project is focused on Yenagoa metropolis, as previously communicated.

“Engineer Bubagha further revealed that major network installations have been completed though he refrained from providing detailed technical specifics.

He maintained that work is progressing smoothly without major technical challenges, leaving the overall assessment to observers.”

“He also confirmed that the installation of eight units across four banks has been completed, however, the team is still conducting thorough reviews of all completed works to ensure accuracy and efficiency.

On the issue of capacity he explained that the plant is designed to generate a total of 60 megawatts.”

He noted that the units contributing to this output vary in size and capacity, with some producing more power than others.

In conclusion, he expressed optimism that, once fully completed the project will be capable of effectively serving Yenagoa metropolis.

For a better society

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