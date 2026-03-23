Zulum in Ngoshe, moves to secure it against insurgent attacks

… promises to reconstruct damaged infrastructure

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno was tested in Ngoshe, where he vowed not to allow the town fall in the hands of Boko Haram again.

Governor Babagana Zulum who visited Ngoshe, which is about 40 kilometres away from Gwoza to see for himself the level of damage said “” Ngoshe is very important.

The fall of Ngoshe would send a very bad signal to Pulka, Kirawa, Gwoza, and even Bama. We shall not allow this town to be taken over again by insurgents.”

He said It is saddening to see this kind of devastation. In recent times, I have not witnessed such destruction.

It is sheer madness, but Insha Allah, we shall build back better structures”.

Zulum, who has embarked on a two-day confidence and resilience-building tour to victims of recent Boko Haram attacks in Ngoshe and Pulka, disbursed cash and relief items to over 30,000 people affected by the recent incident.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after inspecting the affected community, the governor described the level of destruction as shocking and heartbreaking.

The Governor assured residents of Ngoshe in Gwoza Local Government Area that government will rebuild homes and public infrastructure destroyed by recent attacks, while intensifying security efforts to restore lasting peace in the area.

Zulum said he had directed officials of the Ministry of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement to immediately assess the extent of the damage with a view to rehabilitating all burnt structures.

“I am here with representatives of the Ministry for Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement, and I have directed them to assess the level of damage so that all the burnt infrastructure can be rebuilt,” he said.

The governor noted that the Federal Government, under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, had recently released funds to the Multinational Joint Task Force to boost military operations in the region.

“I am pleased to announce the support and funding recently released by the Federal Government of Nigeria, under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to the Multinational Joint Task Force for military operations in this general area,” he said.

He explained that the Mandara Hills remain a major stronghold for insurgents, stressing that the only effective response is to take the battle directly to them.

The governor commended the military authorities, particularly the General Officer Commanding 7 Division and the Brigade Commander, for their renewed effort in Ngoshe.

According to him, security presence in the area has now been significantly reinforced.

“The military has taken over Ngoshe again. They have increased the number of personnel in Ngoshe by 100 per cent, and I believe with what they have done so far, we will keep Ngoshe secure,” Zulum added.

Governor Zulum has reaffirmed the commitment of both the Federal Government and Borno State Government to decisively address the lingering security challenges in the state, assuring residents of Ngoshe that the town will not be allowed to fall back into the control of insurgents insha Allah.

Addressing troops of 82 Division Task Force Battalion Ngoshe, Zulum said efforts are ongoing to strengthen the military’s capacity.

“I want to assure you that the Federal Government of Nigeria, and indeed the Government of Borno State, in partnership with the Armed Forces, will do everything possible to contain the lingering security situation,” he said.

The governor emphasized the strategic importance of Ngoshe, warning that its fall could have wider security implications for surrounding communities.

“Ngoshe is very important. The fall of Ngoshe would send a very bad signal to Pulka, Kirawa, Gwoza, and even Bama. We shall not allow this town to be taken over again by insurgents.”

Governor Babagana Zulum was accompanied on the visit by Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, member House of Assembly representing Gwoza, Hon. Abdullahi Buba Abatcha, Commissioner for Transport and Energy, Mohammed Lawan Buba, and Commissioner for Local Government and Emirate Affairs, among other personalities.

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