The imperative of people-oriented president in 2027

We have never been in doubt that the whole essence of governance; whether at the federal, state or the local government level is all about the welfare and security of the citizenry hence our continuous insistence that Nigerians must be more purposeful in negotiating for and subsequently electing into office people who have demonstrated capacity, sympathy and respect for the interest of the generality of the people without bias for religion, regional or ethnic considerations.

With Nigeria obviously at the crossroads on account of mounting poverty, heightening insecurity, non-functional public infrastructure and poor rating at the international level, the 2027 general election presents yet another golden opportunity for Nigeria and indeed Nigerians to have honest rethink on finding ways of electing the president the country desires and indeed truly deserves.

We wholeheartedly welcome President Bola Tinubu’s recent directive to political appointees and civil servants who desire elective offices to resign from their current positions on or before March 31 in order to avoid tinting their current services with political coloration and mischief and give Nigerians enough time to think through who their next set of political leaders should be based on merit and capacity to deliver good governance.

Nigeria’s march toward the 2027 general election must transcend routine political contestation and evolve into a defining moment of national rebirth. After years of economic strain, security challenges, and wavering public trust in governance, Nigerians are not merely seeking another president—they are yearning for a truly people-oriented leader whose vision, manifesto and actions truly reflect the everyday realities of the citizenry.

The central issue here is no longer about party dominance or elite negotiations; it is about leadership empathy and accountability. A people-oriented president must embody a governance philosophy that places citizens at the heart of decision-making. This entails prioritizing policies that directly address poverty, healthcare, unemployment, inflation, and insecurity—issues that have continued to erode the quality of life for millions. Nigerians deserve leaders who demonstrate empathy, who connects with realities of every situation, leaders who exhibit in concrete terms that life of every citizen matters as obtains in other countries of the world where presidents cut short foreign engagements to return home on account of news of the death of his subjects.

The painful reality is that many Nigerians feel disconnected from those in power. Economic reforms, though often necessary, have sometimes been implemented without adequate safeguards for vulnerable population. The result is a widening gap between policy intentions and lived experiences as well as rich and the poor. As 2027 approaches, this disconnect must be corrected. Nigerians deserve a leader who listens, engages, and responds with compassion and pragmatism.

For us, the credibility of the electoral process itself will play a crucial role hence our regret that the 2026 Electoral Act falls short of the expectations of most Nigerians many of who lamented the failure of the legislature to accommodate popular position on electronic transmission of election results real time as well as unpatriotic exclusion of academic qualifications as part of eligibility criteria for candidates for election.

Citizens must have confidence that their votes count and that the process is transparent, free, fair and credible. Without this assurance, even the most well-intentioned leadership promises risk being undermined by legitimacy concerns. Strengthening electoral institutions, enhancing voter education, and ensuring accountability in the electoral system are non-negotiable prerequisites for a successful election.

It is equally important to us that the 2027 elections embrace the need for issue-based campaigns. The era of rhetoric devoid of substance must give way to constructive debates on policy alternatives. Nigerians must demand clarity on how candidates intend to tackle pressing national challenges—ranging from energy security and economic diversification to education and healthcare reform. Leadership should not be a spectacle of promises, but a contract built on realistic and measurable commitments. The 2027 general election should afford the people the opportunity to reject politicians who failed to keep faith with their promises in previous campaigns. Nigerians must not play fool the second time.

Considering the nation’s appreciably high youth population, this segment of the electorate must stand up to make the difference in deciding who emerges the next president of the country. Youth inclusion in leadership positions must be prioritized. With a significant portion of the population under the age of 35, any leadership that fails to integrate young people into governance structures risks irrelevance. A people-oriented president must harness the creativity, energy, and aspirations of Nigeria’s youth as drivers of innovation and national development. The 2027 election beckons on the youth of the population to influence who determines the future and fortunes of the country in the position of president.

Ultimately, the 2027 general election presents Nigeria with another golden opportunity to reset its governance trajectory. It is a chance to move away from politics as usual and embrace leadership defined by service, integrity, and genuine commitment to the public good. The burden, however, does not rest solely on the candidates. Nigerians themselves must remain vigilant, informed, and resolute in demanding better options.

The future of the nation depends not just on who emerges victorious at the polls, but on whether that victory reflects the collective will and welfare of the people. In 2027, Nigeria must choose not just a president, but a leader who understands that power is not an entitlement—it is a responsibility to serve.

For a better society

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